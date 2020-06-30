SCOTUS ruling is a big win for religious schools

Today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Montana’s Blaine Amendment is a big win for private schools and minorities. It is a loss for public schools as funds will now also be allocated to private religious schools that would normally go to public schools.

Something has to be done for the poor who live in areas with failing schools only because of their address.

It gives them school choice. The Blaine Amendment prevents parents from accessing government assistance when choosing private schools with faith-based backgrounds for their children.

Blaine Amendments are found in 37 state constitutions nationwide. That will end. some of it was engendered by anti-Catholic bigotry.

The decision, a 5-4 majority held that Montana’s application of a Blaine Amendment to stop the use of tax credits for faith-based institutions “discriminated against religious schools and the families whose children attend or hope to attend them in violation of the Free Exercise Clause” of the U.S. Constitution.

In his opinion for the Court, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that the government “need not subsidize private education. But once a State decides to do so, it cannot disqualify some private schools solely because they are religious.”

“The Montana Constitution discriminates based on religious status,'” Roberts wrote. “Montana’s no-aid provision bars religious schools from public benefits solely because of the religious character of the schools.”

In a concurrence, Justice Clarence Thomas added that “the Establishment Clause to its proper scope will not completely rectify the Court’s disparate treatment of constitutional rights, but it will go a long way toward allowing free exercise of religion to flourish as the Framers intended.”

Public schools are a spiritual cesspool. This gives parents an option.