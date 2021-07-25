Biden tells small crowd-ignore hecklers -it’s not a Trump rally. That’s true! He has big crowds

















Biden was about two minutes into his remarks at an Arlington rally for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe when a group of people began yelling “Stop Line 3!” referring to a controversial oil pipeline project in northern Minnesota.

The rest of the crowd attempted to drown out the protesters by booing and chanting “Let’s go, Joe!” as the president tried to restore order.

“That’s OK, that’s all right,” Biden said. “No, no, no, no. Let ’em talk. That’s OK. Look, this is not a Trump rally. Let ’em holler. No one’s paying attention.”

He’s right! He only drew about 3,000 people, if that many. All the shots are of very narrow angles.

That certainly isn’t a Trump crowd!

Watch:

