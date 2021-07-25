CCP’s Huawei hires Hillary’s money launderer Tony Podesta

















President Donald Trump’s executive order of May 2019 banned U.S. companies from working with or buying telecommunications equipment from companies deemed a national security risk. It was used to stop Huawei, a 5G spying apparatus.

According to Politico, Huawei, still ambitiously striving to become the world’s supplier of this cell phone technology, hired the shady lobbyist Tony Podesta.

Podesta will aim to help the controversial Chinese telecom giant develop warm relations with the Biden administration.

Podesta will work to advance a variety of the company’s goals in Washington, according to one of the people.

Tony Podesta, the brother of Hillary’s campaign manager John Podesta, was caught up in the Russiagate scandal and put under FBI investigation for FARA violations. Unlike the cases of General Flynn and Paul Manafort, nothing came of his clear violations.

He is the lobbyist who set up Bill and Hillary Clinton’s money-laundering operation.

So far, Biden has not caved and kept the Trump sanctions on Huawei.

Huawei, like all Chinese companies is not independent of the Chinese Communist government.

“There is ample evidence to suggest that no major Chinese company is independent of the Chinese government and Communist Party — and Huawei, which China’s government and military tout as a “national champion,” is no exception,” Senator Mark Warner has said.

There is proof that China steals Western technology for nefarious ends.

“Huawei is a Chinese state-directed telecom company with a singular goal: undermine foreign competition by stealing trade secrets and intellectual property, and through artificially low prices backed by the Chinese government,” according to Senator Marco Rubio.

It’s almost impossible to detect sabotage and the U.S. cannot take a chance with Huawei.

“Sabotage can be really, really subtle. There are entire contests around how you make sabotage almost undetectable, such as the “underhanded C contest.” It is even more so in hardware. For example, you could sabotage the cryptographic random number generator so that if you knew the secret you could predict it, but if not, you can’t, reports Nicholas Weaver, staff researcher at the International Computer Science Institute, University of California, Berkeley.

Nevertheless, Tony Podesta will try to make it happen.

