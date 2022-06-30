Biden to Allow an Exception to The Filibuster to Codify Roe

President Biden endorsed making an exception to filibuster rules to pass legislation codifying Roe v. Wade into law, the Wall Street Journal reports. Some Democrats will likely not go along with this.
In addition, the Supreme Court just found that it is NOT a federal issue. That means it’s not Congress’s purview either.
“The most important thing to be clear about is we have to codify Roe v. Wade into law and the way to do that is to make sure Congress votes to do that,” Mr. Biden told reporters during a press conference in Spain. “And if the filibuster gets in the way, it’s like voting rights, it should be provided an exception for this…to the filibuster.”
The good Catholic wants a national law mandating abortion on demand.
The Left will not stop until they have everything their way.
ENDING THE FILIBUSTER
Changing the filibuster rules of the Senate would allow legislation mandating unfettered abortion to pass the chamber with 51 votes rather than the 60 votes usually required for bills to advance.
If radical Democrats can change the filibuster on a whim, it means it no longer exists.
Mr. Biden previously backed an exception to filibuster rules to pass long-stalled election bills.
It was the first time that the president publicly backed changing the filibuster rules to pass legislation codifying Roe v. Wade into law.
The filibuster could be changed with a simple majority vote, but not all Democrats in the 50-50 Senate are on board with such a move. As Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema said, it will fundamentally change the nature of the Senate and could backfire if the GOP takes control of the chamber.
The Supreme Court last week overturned Roe, the 1973 decision that offered a judicial opinion that abortion was covered by the Constitution. There is no basis for that anywhere in the Constitution. The Court returned the decision to the states. However, Democrats are now the fascist party and they want all the power over everyone and everything any way they can get it.
Regulating abortion is not an Enumerated Power of the federal government. It is not the intent of the Constitution to allow the federal government to make any law it may wish to make by using the excuse of “interstate commerce” to do so. Perhaps we need a Constitutional amendment in order to ensure that interstate commerce can no longer be used as a catch-all reason for the federal government to usurp the authority of the states. The original intent of that clause was to enable the federal government to be empowered to establish the rules for interstate commerce, not to enable it to write rules for the states to have to obey within themselves regarding every matter under heaven.
Abortion rules are for the states to decide. Also, abortion cannot be a right, just as medical care cannot be a right. A right is something that you can do for yourself without forcing someone else to give up any of his rights. A medical doctor, for example, if he can be forced to treat someone, must give up his own right of refusal. This is not freedom, but authoritarianism. You have a right to negotiate with a medical provider to obtain his help, but you have no right to force another person at gunpoint to treat you. When the government must threaten incarceration at gunpoint if a person — such as a doctor — does not act, that is not freedom, and in such a country, the people are not free.
The entire point of the Constitution is to decentralize power and to put the people in charge. You as a citizen of the United States are the boss of the government, not vice versa. Rules to the contrary are not in keeping with the spirit of a free people. Slavery, or involuntary servitude, in America is allowed only while someone is imprisoned. This was made clear by the 13th Amendment of the US Constitution after the Civil War. “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.” This means a doctor must not be forced to serve anyone, except if he is being punished for a crime as a prison inmate. Doctors being forced to provide abortions goes against every principle of rights and freedoms in the Constitution. No one is allowed to claim a right that could potentially make him a master over someone else. Granting abortion as a privilege and calling it a right is wrong.