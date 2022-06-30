Biden to Allow an Exception to The Filibuster to Codify Roe

President Biden endorsed making an exception to filibuster rules to pass legislation codifying Roe v. Wade into law, the Wall Street Journal reports. Some Democrats will likely not go along with this.

In addition, the Supreme Court just found that it is NOT a federal issue. That means it’s not Congress’s purview either.

“The most important thing to be clear about is we have to codify Roe v. Wade into law and the way to do that is to make sure Congress votes to do that,” Mr. Biden told reporters during a press conference in Spain. “And if the filibuster gets in the way, it’s like voting rights, it should be provided an exception for this…to the filibuster.”

The good Catholic wants a national law mandating abortion on demand.

The Left will not stop until they have everything their way.

ENDING THE FILIBUSTER

Changing the filibuster rules of the Senate would allow legislation mandating unfettered abortion to pass the chamber with 51 votes rather than the 60 votes usually required for bills to advance.

If radical Democrats can change the filibuster on a whim, it means it no longer exists.

Mr. Biden previously backed an exception to filibuster rules to pass long-stalled election bills.

It was the first time that the president publicly backed changing the filibuster rules to pass legislation codifying Roe v. Wade into law.

The filibuster could be changed with a simple majority vote, but not all Democrats in the 50-50 Senate are on board with such a move. As Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema said, it will fundamentally change the nature of the Senate and could backfire if the GOP takes control of the chamber.

The Supreme Court last week overturned Roe, the 1973 decision that offered a judicial opinion that abortion was covered by the Constitution. There is no basis for that anywhere in the Constitution. The Court returned the decision to the states. However, Democrats are now the fascist party and they want all the power over everyone and everything any way they can get it.

