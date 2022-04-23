Biden to Make Every Military Vehicle Eco-Friendly- Watch Out Russia

As Biden straddles the fence of World War III, he announced a “process” is underway to make every vehicle in the country’s massive military “climate-friendly,” adding that “we’re spending billions of dollars to do it” during an Earth Day celebration on Friday.

Nothing screams strength more than charging the enemy in a Chevy BOLT.

The Biden administration is spending billions on “climate–friendly” equipment, racial sensitivity training, and “gender reassignment” surgery for our military. Are these the people you trust to send America into war? ~ Jonah Schulz, candidate for Congress in Ohio

The president was in Seattle for the holiday, using his speech in Seward Park as an opportunity to tout his green bona fides. But while the Pentagon is in the process of developing a supposedly “zero emissions” plan for non-tactical fleets, due in 2035, there is no project currently underway to convert all of the vehicles of the world’s most expensive military from fossil fuels to electric.

Gee, that’s great Brandon, and will there be charging stations in the desert?

Watch him as he slurs and blathers:

BIDEN: “Every vehicle in the United States military, every vehicle, is going to be climate friendly. No, I mean it. We’re spending billions of dollars to do it.” pic.twitter.com/t1uJAuoCkc — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 23, 2022

BACK IN THE REAL WORLD

Meanwhile, back in Russia, a Russian television host talked about “starting to wage war” with NATO countries for the supplying of lethal aid to Ukraine, Newsmax reports.

Since nothing gets on Russian TV without the administration approving it, this appears to be a message for NATO.

“Ukrainians alone are no longer enough,” Vladimir Solovyov said on his self-titled show on Russia-1, according to a translation. “Now they’re talking about NATO countries supplying de facto their own weapons. We’ll see not only NATO weapons being drawn into this, but also their operators. De facto, we’re starting to wage war against NATO countries.”

Putin had threatened war with NATO countries if they interfered with the invasion.

The Russian TV host even talked about the targeting of “civilians of NATO countries.”

Well, at least our vehicles will be eco-friendly? How we do that without cobalt and lithium for the batteries is unclear. Biden promised billions of tax dollars we don’t have for the venture. It will deplete the military budget.

