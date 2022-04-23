Only 26% Hispanics Approve of Biden and His WOKE Agenda

Joe Biden is losing Hispanics. They don’t like WOKE and they don’t like the economy. Hispanics also don’t think we should agree to kill 30-day-old infants. There is no evidence that they want the borders open. And they don’t like to be called LatinX.

The Democrat attack on core family values is driving them away, plus they’re real Americans unlike Joe and his handlers.

President Biden’s “woke” policies are turning off Latinos and many Democrats, a former California state senator warned Friday on “Fox & Friends First.”

“My message is of extreme disappointment. I represented one of the most Democratic Latino districts in California, East L.A. and whether we are Cuban-American in Florida or Mexican-American in South Texas, Nevada, or here in California, we are sending a very powerful message to the Democratic Party that enough is enough,” Democrat Gloria Romero told host Joey Jones.

“Today’s party is complete wokeism run amok,” Romero said. “The Democratic Party is “nowhere near” the values held by many voters and gone in a different direction than when President Barack Obama won elections in 2008 and 2012.”

BIDEN’S RATINGS AMONG HISPANICS ARE ABYSMAL

Biden’s approval ratings are falling dramatically and haven’t bottomed out yet.

Biden’s approval ratings among Hispanics are down to 26%, according to a recent Quinnipiac poll. This is a nearly 10 point drop from Biden’s approval rating on April 6, when he maintained approximately 34% of the Hispanic population. Similarly, low approval was reported in most demographics.

Among registered voters, 35% approve of Biden’s job performance. Another 55% disapprove with 10% not offering an opinion.

Ironically, Biden once said, when he had his wits about him, that another important, but similar base, Latino voters, is not monolithic. During the 2020 campaign, Joe Biden said in remarks that the Latino community is “incredibly diverse,” “unlike” the Black community.

“Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly diverse attitudes about different things,” Biden said. “You go to Florida, you find a very different attitude about immigration than you do in Arizona. So it’s a very diverse community.”

