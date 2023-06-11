Biden Told a Bunch of Lies at a Pride Event today

Joe and Jill Biden hosted a “pride month” celebration picnic on the South Lawn at the White House on Saturday. He yelled, told transgenders they were the most inspiring and bravest people he had ever met, slurred his words, told some lies, wandered off, and then came back and lied again.

Biden said he’s appointing a book ban czar. He’s opposed to parents objecting to gay porn books in school libraries.

He said his entire administration [he slurred the words] has the back of LGBTs. He thinks people are picking on transgender children, but people just don’t think you should give children dangerous drugs and mutilate their bodies before they understand the repercussions.

“My entire administration has your back.” President Biden said at a Pride Month event at the White House on Saturday that he’d work to counter the “callous and cynical” bills targeting transgender children that have recently passed in many GOP-led states. https://t.co/ffCWOBQRa3 pic.twitter.com/mOAMu1eVIH — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 10, 2023

In an affected deep voice, Joe Biden loudly told transgenders, especially transgender children, they BELONG.

President Biden: “Today, I want to send a message to the entire community — especially to transgender children: You are loved. You are heard. You’re understood. And you belong.” https://t.co/lhbkQlXWgI pic.twitter.com/29rv2n7dz4 — The Hill (@thehill) June 10, 2023

The octogenarian leader of the free world said gay people are thrown out of restaurants for being gay. That’s a lie, and I am reasonably sure I heard him say it before.

“When a person can be married in the morning and thrown out of a restaurant for being gay in the afternoon, something is still very wrong in America,” Biden said.

Biden continues making things up: “When a person can be married in the morning and thrown out of a restaurant for being gay in the afternoon, something is still very wrong in America.” pic.twitter.com/WFYsFVcbrF — American.357 (@ASimplePatriot) June 10, 2023

Biden repeated the fake story about seeing two gay men kissing and asking his father about it. His father allegedly told him, “It’s simple, Joe. They love each other.”

That didn’t happen. When he was a child 70-80 years ago, he didn’t see two men kissing, and his father didn’t say they love each other.

He thinks LGBTQIA2SS+ Pride are “the bravest and most inspiring people” he’s ever met.

“You’re some of the bravest and most inspiring people I’ve ever known. And I’ve known a lot of good folks,” Biden said. “You set an example for the nation — and quite frankly for the world.”

“You know, we all move forward when we move together with your joy, with your pride lighting the way,” the president continued. “So today, let us proudly remember who we are — the United States of America.”

What is this buffoon talking about? Their attributes and who they sleep with are inspiring the world?

Biden tells the audience at his Pride Month event: “I see more courage on this lawn than any time I’ve seen in the recent past” pic.twitter.com/TcDvOCxotX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 10, 2023

He wandered off but returned to lie some more.

Lolololol! I guess Biden may have needed a diaper Changed! 🤣😂. Wanders off from the stage at a Gay Pride event! 🤣😂 https://t.co/0lq5lxkAw4 — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_the_Dr) June 10, 2023

