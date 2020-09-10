Top Democrat staffer in Oregon was arrested, she’s a rioter

A top Democratic staffer in Oregon’s state legislature was arrested this weekend for interfering with a police officer during the Portland riots.

These definitely are the Democrat riots.

The police arrested the legislative director for the top Democrat in Oregon’s House of Representatives, Kristina Narayan. Another 58 were arrested with her during a riot that began Saturday night and continued into Sunday morning. Narayan has worked for House Speaker Tina Kotek since 2016.

Officers blocked a crowd marching toward the East Portland Community Policing Center when someone threw a firebomb at officers. A riot was declared. The rioters continued to throw rocks, fireworks, and mortars toward the officers.

Officers couldn’t even answer regular calls, despite help from the Oregon State Police.

Kristina Narayan was arrested at the Portland #antifa riot where firebombs were thrown at people. She’s the legislative dir. for the Ore Democrat speaker of the House @TinaKotek. Kotek recently denounced Portland Police in a letter. https://t.co/4HLjSn67bv https://t.co/fz1dSHF3Bo pic.twitter.com/Y7L48opdMs — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 10, 2020

Tina Kotek is a nut also:

Oregon is in the hands of communists.

Meanwhile, Mayor Ted Wheeler is viewed negatively by two-thirds of the city’s voters. What is really concerning is the only real competitor considers herself the antifa mayor. Sarah Iannarone also says antifa is in it for the common good and to keep the community safe.

These people are crazy and there are a lot more of these lunatics running for office throughout the country. America had better wake up.