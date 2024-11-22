Biden Unleashes Mass Immigration, No Criminal History Checks

The Biden-Harris administration is loosening restrictions on illegal immigration before Trump assumes the presidency. They are deliberately making Trump‘s plans for deportations more difficult.

The Department of Homeland Security is launching an ICE portal app in December that will allow migrants to skip in-person check-ins at an ICE office.

All illegals must do is check in with immigration officials using an app on their phones or computers.

No Checks for Criminal Histories as TdA Takes Over

The app has some serious issues. It does not track migrant locations, check migrants for past arrests or outstanding warrants, and allows them to opt out of or contest government orders to undergo electronic tracking.

At least 100,000 illegal aliens will be enrolled in the new program in the first wave.

Joe Borelli, a Republican New York City council member, told Fox News Digital that many were hoping that a second Trump presidency on the horizon would “wind down” the crisis.

Instead, he said, “These actions taken during the death gargles of the Biden administration are disheartening, to say the least.”

“This doesn’t seem to be in the spirit of the peaceful transition Biden promised,” he added. “This is a last-ditch effort to usurp the will of the people who voted decisively against sanctuary city policies and unrestrained illegal immigration.”

Massive Immigration Returns

Additionally, six massive caravans are heading our way, and over 400,000 have waited in southern Mexico to come illegally.

NGOs promoting illegal immigration are telling them to come now.

Some large groups of illegal immigrants have been caught at the southern border in recent days, and it’s not a good sign.

On Sunday, the Texas Department of Public Safety encountered a group of 154 illegal immigrants in Eagle Pass, Texas. The group included six special interest immigrants from Afghanistan and 20 unaccompanied minors. They will all be released.

They were turned over to Border Patrol, Texas authorities said.

In Arizona on Monday, the Border Patrol encountered a group of more than 230 illegal immigrants near San Miguel, Arizona. Border Patrol said the group was “safely transported for processing.”

The only reason the numbers were down a few months before the election was to make people believe Democrats would control the border if elected.

Unleashing Pure Evil

If you’ve lost a loved one in an unexpected way, have gotten the worst phone call of your life etc, you know that falling to the ground feeling when the news takes your breath away & reality hits. Wouldn’t wish it on anyone. Hard to watch Laken’s mom here & not get emotional. https://t.co/6u4UFjBW2v — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 20, 2024

BREAKING: ICE Boston announces the arrests of three alleged illegal alien child rapists in Massachusetts, two of whom are charged w/ forcibly raping MA children, and another who was convicted of raping a child in Brazil in 2022, but was hiding in MA as a fugitive after he was… pic.twitter.com/OaDNOETTJU — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 20, 2024

These sanctuary policies protect child rapists. That is not an exaggeration or hyperbole. Every week, ICE’s Boston office is arresting illegal aliens charged w/ child rape who have been released from local custody after ICE’s detainer requests were ignored. It’s very disturbing. https://t.co/2We3UZYLny — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 18, 2024

On Nov. 19, ERO Buffalo, Syracuse Sub-Office arrested a 40-year-old unlawfully present citizen of the Dominican Republic with an active warrant in his home country for the crime of homicide. He is detained in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.#PublicSafety #EROBUF pic.twitter.com/7lxejpqCdg — ERO Buffalo (@EROBuffalo) November 20, 2024

Within the last 72 hours, USBP agents arrested 3 previously convicted sex offenders attempting to cross the southwest border. All had one thing in common, prior convictions for heinous crimes against children, including sexual abuse, rape, & aggravated sexual battery. Our agents… pic.twitter.com/g57Qz4g9jU — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) November 21, 2024

