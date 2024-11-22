NY Takeover of Long Island Schools on December 6

An initiative by New York State’s Department of Education aims to expand and ensure equitable access to learning opportunities for students on Long Island. It will allegedly start out as optional, but they won’t put it in writing. In reality, it is a socialist takeover of education.

The plan redistributes the wealth and resources. Parents who struggled to pay the high taxes in some districts for a better education for their children would have to share their resources with other districts. The only way this works for the state is if it’s mandatory because it is pure wealth redistribution.

Parents Will Control Tax Collection and Building Maintenance

Parents are objecting because regionalization means all they control is collecting taxes and maintaining buildings. Every other aspect of education will end up with BOCES. News 12 omitted that from their story. I should mention here that having worked with BOCES, they don’t control finances well.

So, if they want to put boys in girl’s bathrooms, they can.

The Board of Regents conceived the plan, and Gov. Hochul claims she has no control over it. However, she did issue an executive order pushing it.

Parents packed into a press conference in Mineola on Thursday, armed with signs comparing the new state plan to “robbery.”

“It is like the Communist Party. Communist Party of the New York State,” said Manhasset parent Jennifer Zhang.

“This is just another attack on the suburbs by state government, which is completely controlled by left-wing progressive politicians from New York City,” said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

“There are some districts that are supportive of it, there are some districts that are concerned about it and kind of waiting to see how things develop, particularly at the next Board of Regents meeting in December,” said Robert Vecchio of the Nassau Suffolk School Board Association.

They Will Seek an Injunction

However, none want forced collaboration, and some school districts joined the Nassau County executive on Thursday, saying they plan to seek an injunction and will not stop fighting until the plan is more clearly designated as optional.

“We continually ask: can you please put in the record that this is voluntary with no penalty? And no one will do that up in Albany,” said Cold Spring Harbor Superintendent Joe Monastero.

Jeff Matteson of the New York State Department of Education said it’s a local decision.

“Anything in a plan sent to the state has to be an idea coming from that district,” Matteson said.

Many people who have moved to Long Island from the city with kids, say the big reason why is because of the schools. They plan to fight hard to maintain that control.

“I am afraid of the eventual pooling of resources in such a way that it will take away and distract from my child’s education,” said East Williston parent Ellie Konstantatos.

The plan is going into effect on December 6, giving people little time to object. It doesn’t help that the media isn’t sharing all the information.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email