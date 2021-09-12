Biden uses his 9/11 speech in Shanksville to lie about the withdrawal

















Biden was in Shanksville today where passengers stormed the cockpit, trying to stop the hijackers, forcing it to crash, and preventing it from reaching DC. The hijackers were either going to crash into the White House or the Capitol. College students now want the grisly events left out and blame not assigned.

Biden decided to use the opportunity to be dishonest. He said his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, which led to horrific chaos last month, was sound.

No one is questioning him leaving, it’s the way he forced us to leave. Biden won’t speak to that. He just continues to deceive.

“If you had told anybody that we were going to spend 300 million bucks a day for 20 years to try to unite the country after we got bin Laden, after al-Qaida was wiped out there …,” he said, trailing off.

Biden dismissed talk that terrorism could resurface in the nation where Americans went to war to stop terror. What drugs is he taking?

With no one on top of him, he’s wearing his mask to speak with reporters in the clip below. Oddly, while in New York City, he kept pulling his mask down to talk into peoples’ faces.

Watch:

.@POTUS at #Flight93 Memorial: “What’s the strategy? Every place where al-Qaeda is we’re going to invade and have troops stay there? C’mon.”https://t.co/wPrp3EUWkZ pic.twitter.com/45V4vAxte8 — CSPAN (@cspan) September 11, 2021

