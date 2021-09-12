Reporter’s deeply troubling warning: destruction of the USA is deliberate

Jake Bequette and Lara Logan joined Judge Jeanine on her Saturday night show. Ms. Logan gave a deeply troubling report. Lara Logan doesn’t know how we stand by while Afghan women are beaten and some murdered, with the Taliban disappearing 11, 12, 13-year-old boys.
We gave victory to al Qaeda and can’t wait to give them humanitarian aid. The Biden administration gave victory to al Qaeda.
We could still do something about the equipment we left behind, but don’t, Lara said. Everything we are doing is deliberate, she continued.
The US is breaking the law by negotiating with and supporting terrorists. Not only are they doing nothing about what was left behind, but they also plan to give even more technology to the Taliban, she said.
On Fox News, while hosting Tucker’s show last night, she said the Taliban are getting advanced US technology in the form of highly advanced Air Force, security, and laser systems currently in Uzbekistan.
It’s all deliberate. Jake Bequette agrees completely with her and said the Taliban are purposely weakening America.
“We Communists gained control of the Youth in Russia before we were able to wage a successful Communist Revolution in Russia, and Comrades, we must gain control of the Youth in the United States if we are to wage a successful Communist Revolution in that nation.
For this purpose, we are ordering our Comrades to set up a new Communist Youth group in the United States.”
Joseph Stalin
“…scientific and atheistic propaganda is an integral part of the Communist education of the working people, and has as its aim the dissemination of scientific, materialist knowledge among the masses and liberation of believers from the influence of religious prejudices.”
Declaration of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, CCCP.
“In order to ensure to citizens freedom, of conscience, the church in the U.S.S.R. is separated from the state, and the school from the church.”
Article 124, Constituion of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.