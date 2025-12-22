Biden Wanted a Global Police Force to Stop Drug Cartels

In 1989, Joe Biden called for a global police force to stop the drug traffickers where they live, instead of fighting ineffectively on our soil. He said, “There must be no safe haven for these narco-terrorists.

Throwback to Joe Biden DEMANDING for the US to strike narco boats in 1989 It’s only bad when Trump does it.. lol pic.twitter.com/fix1vD93Cd — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) December 11, 2025

Now Democrats won’t even let us blow up drug boats without calling the administration murderers. Democrats call them shipwreck victims, who need due process so some shady lawyer can get them off and then sue the US government (taxpayers).

In 1986, Chuck Schumer voted for the Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act, authorizing the military to fire on drug smuggling boats. The House approved at 392 to 16 and the Senate approved it 97 to 2.