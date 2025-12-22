The Threat Within the Republican Party

Which Road to Take

America First needs to keep the members together. Some are starting to splinter off. One of the people who especially causes problems for the party is Candace Owens. Even Alex Jones warned her against her latest whistleblower.

After Candace Owens’s claim that Egyptian planes were tracking Erika Kirk fell apart, by her quasi-admission, we are told her whistleblower is a well-known Internet grifter, Mitch Show. He runs a dive club and podcast: The Dive Pirates Foundation.

According to Candace Owens, the secret whistleblower had to change his name to Harry, and he’s been running for his life from assassins for 35 years, and wants to keep a low profile. However, he shows his face on the allegedly “biggest” podcast in the world.

And he never changed his name. It is and always has been Mitchell Harrison Snow.

Grifter:

@RealCandaceO @CandaceOwensPod needs to expose her GRIFTER she had on last night. Mitchell Snow. (He also has videos where he says his wife b3@t him with a hammer and held him hostage in his garage…and how did he get out of the garage? He said when he heard his son crying, he… pic.twitter.com/YYdhdIo2qB — Fly Girl Black Ops (@FlyGirlBlackOps) December 19, 2025

Candace’s loyal friend and admirer, Alex Jones, blew up that story. He warned her against some of her more [reckless] comments against Erika Kirk and the TPUSA staff.

Breaking! Alex Jones Issues Emergency Message To Candace Owens After She Launched A New Grand Hysteria Implicating The US Military, Days After Of Her Egyptian Plane Narrative Collapsed. In this key report, Alex Jones agrees with Candace Owens that there is a clear coverup taking… pic.twitter.com/V69SFZckja — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) December 21, 2025

This next clip is scary and pathetic; Candace got her supporters to fund the grifter. Even some of Candace’s biggest supporters, like Evan Kilgore and George Webb, warned Candace that the “whistleblower” was lying. Her response was to tell her fans to send him money.

She got Mr. Snow to say things that would have gotten her sued.

Candace lost the Hodge Twins.

Megyn Kelly was gaining in popularity despite her past fakery, but she went very far this time.

WOAH 😳 Megyn Kelly goes FULL MASK OFF in support of Candace Owens !!! She’s in favor of Candace accusing Erika Kirk of plotting to kill Charlie. She’s in favor of Candace sending her crazy fans to attack innocent college kids. She’s in favor of Candace suggesting that… pic.twitter.com/7Qwlt633XO — Cinema Shogun (@CinemaShogun) December 20, 2025

Opinion

Some people we admired are leading us astray.

Tucker’s praising all Islam, conflating it with radical Islam, and insulting Americans who are concerned about radical Islam as if we are condemning every Muslin. Megyn Kelly claims that Candace should keep asking questions about whether or not Charlie’s friends killed him with his wife’s knowledge. Steve Bannon is having one of his meltdowns. For some reason, people believe Ben Shapiro can’t be right about anything.

Nick Fuentes is a horrible, hate-filled human. Yet people watch him because he’s entertaining, or they also dislike Jews.

MTG, once a Trump acolyte, is a retiring Trump hater blowing up America First. President Trump should not have called her a traitor, but she did betray him and America First. MTG spent six months embarrassing President Trump over things like the Epstein hoax. She is taking America First down with her appearances on 60 Minutes, CNN, NBC News, and other anti-right news outlets.

Save America, ignore the noise.

This took some courage, and Shapiro should get credit for that. I don’t have to agree with everything he says, but doesn’t he make some good points?