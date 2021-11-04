Biden Warns He Will Surveil & Fine Businesses $136,532 Over Vax Fiat

















Biden’s administration warned Thursday there would be “planned inspections” and heavy fines of $136,532 for businesses to assure the new coronavirus vaccine fiat is obeyed. The mandate is set for a Jan. 4th deadline.

It covers two-thirds of the US workforce and if you don’t do as the monarch says, he’ll bankrupt you.

A senior Biden official spoke to reporters about their planned enforcement measures prior to leveling an Occupational Safety and Public Health requirement for businesses with over 100 employees. They either get vaccinated or pay for weekly tests. They are also required to wear masks.

There is no science behind any of this, just wealthy Pharma and government totalitarians.

“We also will be having some programmed or planned inspections where we do go to workplaces to check to make certain that the workplace is in compliance with the rule,” the official said.

Meanwhile, illegal aliens and refugees can come into the country illegally without vaccinations.

The official said they would focus much of their vaccine mandate enforcement efforts on employers where employees complained about their working status.

