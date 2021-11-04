Paul Calls Fauci a “Clear and Present Danger” to the World – Says Quit! Fiery!

The NIH recently and finally admitted they did fund gain-of-function research despite Dr. Anthony Fauci of NIAID, NIH retiree Dr. Collins, and others claiming they did not.
Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) called on Fauci to resign during the senate pandemic hearing on Thursday.
You would think Democrats would want that too since he is now a liability and they can’t easily cover for him.
Dr. Rand Paul, who has been absolutely accurate in his assessment of Fauci for the past year, told the NIH Director, “You appear to have learned nothing from this pandemic.” He then asked Tony to take responsibility but Tony went to his fallback position that the definition is ‘nebulous’. Basically, he’s saying you have to know what the result will look like for it to be gain-of-function.
“What you’re doing is defining away gain-of-function. You’re simply saying it doesn’t exist because you change the definition on the NIH website. This is terrible and you’re completely trying to escape the idea that we should do something to try and prevent a pandemic from leaking from a lab.
“The preponderance of evidence now points to this coming from a lab and what you’ve done is change the definition on your website to try to cover your ass, basically.”
Tony is misusing language to cover for his corruption and belief in gain-of-function. It’s more sophistry from the medical tyrant and manipulative partisan with unbelievable power over Americans.
Sen. @RandPaul (R-KY) to Dr. Anthony Fauci: "You appear to have learned nothing from this pandemic…What you're doing is defining away gain-of-function…and what you've done is change the definition on your website to try to cover your ass, basically."

Tony won’t stop lying. Dr. Paul called him a “clear and present danger.” He also exposed his re-definition to cover his ass. Fauci is pretending the virus likely came from nature even though the only evidence points to the Wuhan lab.
WATCH: Complete exchange between Sen. @RandPaul and Dr. Anthony Fauci.
FAUCI: “It makes me very uncomfortable to have to say something, but he is egregiously incorrect in what he says. Thank you.”
PAUL: "History will figure that out on its own."

Fauci said Paul was “egregiously incorrect” and Paul said “history will figure that out over time.”

Last May the CCP accused The US Military of developing SARS-Cov-2. That’s when I started looking and realized that America was Funding Weapons of Mass Destruction in the Wuhan Lab. I saw a story that in 2018, The State Department inspected the Wuhan Lab and indicated that Bio Level 4 research was being done in a Lab that in the US would be only certified for Level 2 research. No one listened! There are a few good people in the State Department, but politics rules over common sense in DoS.
It is now Clear that Dr Fauci is Guilty of Treason and Crimes against Humanity. The research he was funding through a third party was to develop Weapons of Mass Destruction, basically weaponizing a virus in a lab via Gain of Function Research. It’s was called Biological Warfare research in the past. This was being done on the soil of an enemy and had to involve a transfer of technology to the CCP and Chinese Military who actually ran the Wuhan Lab.
What’s truly amazing is the that Dr, Fauci has not been arrested for these crimes. I suspect the criminal acts go much deeper and involve a large segment of the US Government Deep State Bureaucracy and potentially the Military and Intel Community doing things without the knowledge of and blessing from the Congress. When I listen to statements from Dr, Fauci in January and February of 2020, he was doing all he could to create the Covid Hoax. Initially, it was just a bad flu, don’t worry about it and a month later it was going to Kill 6 million Americans and we had to shut down the Nation for at least 2 weeks.
Hindsight is 2020. Covid was a Hoax. The only way the Democrats had a chance to win was to destroy the US economy. The survival of the Bureaucrat Deep State was at stake; Trump had to go. This is why Traitor Joe is doubling down on Shot mandates after losing Virginia. There will be more Godless Communist Democrat Liberal Loser insanity to come. The Deep State, the Globalist and the Democrats are fused together at the Hip and the World is rejecting Globalism and Communism. The Democrat Party is a very dangerous wounded animal. It will die!