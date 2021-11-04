Paul Calls Fauci a “Clear and Present Danger” to the World – Says Quit! Fiery!

















The NIH recently and finally admitted they did fund gain-of-function research despite Dr. Anthony Fauci of NIAID, NIH retiree Dr. Collins, and others claiming they did not.

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) called on Fauci to resign during the senate pandemic hearing on Thursday.

You would think Democrats would want that too since he is now a liability and they can’t easily cover for him.

Dr. Rand Paul, who has been absolutely accurate in his assessment of Fauci for the past year, told the NIH Director, “You appear to have learned nothing from this pandemic.” He then asked Tony to take responsibility but Tony went to his fallback position that the definition is ‘nebulous’. Basically, he’s saying you have to know what the result will look like for it to be gain-of-function.

“What you’re doing is defining away gain-of-function. You’re simply saying it doesn’t exist because you change the definition on the NIH website. This is terrible and you’re completely trying to escape the idea that we should do something to try and prevent a pandemic from leaking from a lab.

“The preponderance of evidence now points to this coming from a lab and what you’ve done is change the definition on your website to try to cover your ass, basically.”

Tony is misusing language to cover for his corruption and belief in gain-of-function. It’s more sophistry from the medical tyrant and manipulative partisan with unbelievable power over Americans.

Watch:

Sen. @RandPaul (R-KY) to Dr. Anthony Fauci: “You appear to have learned nothing from this pandemic…What you’re doing is defining away gain-of-function…and what you’ve done is change the definition on your website to try to cover your ass, basically.” pic.twitter.com/Ty7znQtT5J — Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) November 4, 2021

Tony won’t stop lying. Dr. Paul called him a “clear and present danger.” He also exposed his re-definition to cover his ass. Fauci is pretending the virus likely came from nature even though the only evidence points to the Wuhan lab.

WATCH: Complete exchange between Sen. @RandPaul and Dr. Anthony Fauci. FAUCI: “It makes me very uncomfortable to have to say something, but he is egregiously incorrect in what he says. Thank you.” PAUL: “History will figure that out on its own.” pic.twitter.com/5R7Auaylzv — CSPAN (@cspan) November 4, 2021

Forgetting Donald Trump and his tweets, many Americans don’t want America Last or communistic mandates telling us they are in charge of our children and what goes into our bodies. It’s about the movement to make America first and a sovereign nation once again. People don’t have to be Democrats or Republicans, just Americans to follow the MAGA movement.

Fauci said Paul was “egregiously incorrect” and Paul said “history will figure that out over time.”

MAGA is growing and greater than ever before! pic.twitter.com/uVjdvhHBGA — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 3, 2021

Related















