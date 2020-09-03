Biden was greeted with TENS OF PEOPLE in swing state of Wisconsin

Joe Biden left his basement and headed for the swing state of Wisconsin. Specifically, he went to beleaguered Kenosha. He was greeted by a mini crowd of reporters, protesters from Black Lives Matter, a small pro-life group that was harassed by BLM, and about 20 residents. There were also a few anti-Biden Trump supporters.

There were only twenty people in the Grace Lutheran Chuch where Joe gave his ridiculous speech.

Myth Informed has some very telling video of the mini-crowds:

Another hotspot in #Kenosha. A hand full of journalists, but no one else. Where is the support for Joe Biden? pic.twitter.com/rVN6YqsYWQ — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) September 3, 2020

The same area near the courthouse in Kenosha that has been packed with protests/supporters, is a ghost town. Where are the Biden supporters? pic.twitter.com/vlZRFvsc0p — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) September 3, 2020

Will update when Biden appears at the #Kenosha church, but no Biden supporters are lining up. Only media. This is a very different experience from the President’s visit two days ago. pic.twitter.com/1FWNl0synF — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) September 3, 2020

Wisconsin is a battleground state. This isn’t a good sign. Where is the support for Biden? Only the media is here for Biden in #Kenosha (Outside of the church where Biden is appearing in 1 hour) pic.twitter.com/hWew0czUhk — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) September 3, 2020

The media is going to have to start interviewing other media. There are approx. 20 locals from Kenosha here. Some have asked us what’s going on. They are hanging out because of media row. 20 minutes till Biden’s appearance. Where is the support for Biden? pic.twitter.com/1plnRbRYlg — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) September 3, 2020

Prior to his visit … The lone Biden supporter starts a chant. #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/f8PKb52cN5 — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) September 3, 2020

BLACK LIVES MATTER PROTESTERS FORMED MOST OF THE MINI-CROWD OUTSIDE THE CHURCH

The BLM aren’t there to support Joe Biden, just protest him.

A BLM protest just walked past the Church where Biden is speaking in #Kenosha. They just walked straight through. Does this count as support for Biden? pic.twitter.com/u877LBmgIZ — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) September 3, 2020

Biden’s supporters. Sort of. It’s a weird scene. #Kenosha That is all of them here atm. Biden is inside of the church. pic.twitter.com/HgTd9fiD8L — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) September 3, 2020

High on expletives. Low on solutions. — BLM protestors out demonstrating during Biden’s visit to Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/GwVjPLV9GX — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) September 3, 2020

This is how opposing views are treated. Biden’s visit to #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/Q7KwKE7P2r — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) September 3, 2020

NO US FLAGS, JOE COULD BE RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT OF UGANDA FOR THE AMOUNT OF PATRIOTISM HE SHOWS

Not one American flag flown at Biden’s visit to #Kenosha Grace Lutheran. Is that normal for a Presidential candidate’s visit? pic.twitter.com/CbG5NY7t0D — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) September 3, 2020

HE LEFT TO A SMALLER CROWD

Joe Biden’s exit was even less enthusiastic than his arrival at #Kenosha Grace Lutheran. No cheers. No noise. Very underwhelming. pic.twitter.com/cQdeJSXt7b — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) September 3, 2020