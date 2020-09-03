In Kenosha, Biden joked about getting shot, claimed Edison didn’t invent the lightbulb

Joe Biden held his Kenosha town hall today and he was characteristically himself. He told a joke about getting shot, claimed Edison didn’t invent the lightbulb, and trashed Trump.

EDISON AND THE LIGHTBULB

“A black man invented the light bulb, not a white guy named Edison,” Joe Biden said during his speech in Kenosha today. He said we’re not teaching history.

“We gotta give people facts,” he said.

No, Joe, Edison did invent the lightbulb. Joe’s probably thinking of Lewis Latimer who worked with Edison and helped draw up the patent for the lightbulb and the telephone. Latimer taught himself mechanical drawing. He too was an inventor, but he didn’t invent the lightbulb.

Watch:

JOKING ABOUT GETTING SHOT

While explaining his plan to tax the wealthy, he made an awkward joke about getting shot — in Kenosha. He also lied about raising money without raising taxes. Biden has already said he’s raising taxes on the middle class by cutting all the Trump tax cuts.

He needs to go back into his basement.

SCRIPTED EVENT?

One of the attendees at Biden’s Kenosha town hall event, Portia Bennett, admitted she was supposed to read off a paper but wanted to be honest.

“I’m going to be honest. I was told to go off this paper but I just can’t. You need the truth.”

In a longer clip, she said she wants change but only went into detail over two items. One, she wants police arrested and jailed if they shoot anyone as she would be, and she wants gentrification to stop. She sounds very sincere and frustrated, although misguided.

HE KNOWS ALL ABOUT VACCINES

Joe Biden gave unsolicited “advise” on how to manufacture and distribute the coronavirus vaccine. However, Biden appears to have botched the distribution of the Swine Flu vaccine.

Headlines:

SCHOOL CLOSURES

On Thursday, Biden took a swipe [lots of swipes] at President Trump, blaming him for school closures. School closures were the result of the virus of course, but Biden wants to blame Trump.

Joe wrote on Twitter, “Right now, classrooms should be humming with excitement for a new year and students’ hopes for their futures. Instead, many are silent and empty because President Trump didn’t do his job. America’s families are paying the price for his failures.”

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) fired back at Biden, “Pssst….Joe……you’re the one saying shut them all down!”

It’s true. Biden is willing to shut everything down again.

