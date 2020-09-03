In Kenosha, Biden joked about getting shot, claimed Edison didn’t invent the lightbulb

Joe Biden held his Kenosha town hall today and he was characteristically himself. He told a joke about getting shot, claimed Edison didn’t invent the lightbulb, and trashed Trump.

EDISON AND THE LIGHTBULB

“A black man invented the light bulb, not a white guy named Edison,” Joe Biden said during his speech in Kenosha today. He said we’re not teaching history.

“We gotta give people facts,” he said.

No, Joe, Edison did invent the lightbulb. Joe’s probably thinking of Lewis Latimer who worked with Edison and helped draw up the patent for the lightbulb and the telephone. Latimer taught himself mechanical drawing. He too was an inventor, but he didn’t invent the lightbulb.

Watch:

JOKING ABOUT GETTING SHOT

While explaining his plan to tax the wealthy, he made an awkward joke about getting shot — in Kenosha. He also lied about raising money without raising taxes. Biden has already said he’s raising taxes on the middle class by cutting all the Trump tax cuts.

He needs to go back into his basement.

Joe Biden appeared to joke on Thursday that if he spoke any longer about his plan to increase taxes on the wealthy “he’ll shoot me,” as he addressed a group of Kenosha, Wisconsin, residents following the police shooting of Jacob Blake https://t.co/mfyED6lwFw pic.twitter.com/hVOcBLqtLN — POLITICO (@politico) September 3, 2020

SCRIPTED EVENT?

One of the attendees at Biden’s Kenosha town hall event, Portia Bennett, admitted she was supposed to read off a paper but wanted to be honest.

“I’m going to be honest. I was told to go off this paper but I just can’t. You need the truth.”

In a longer clip, she said she wants change but only went into detail over two items. One, she wants police arrested and jailed if they shoot anyone as she would be, and she wants gentrification to stop. She sounds very sincere and frustrated, although misguided.

Attendee at Biden’s Kenosha town hall event, Portia Bennett (sp?): “I’m going to be honest. I was told to go off this paper but I just can’t. You need the truth.” pic.twitter.com/9zxl7zaMUd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 3, 2020

HE KNOWS ALL ABOUT VACCINES

Joe Biden gave unsolicited “advise” on how to manufacture and distribute the coronavirus vaccine. However, Biden appears to have botched the distribution of the Swine Flu vaccine.

Headlines:

New York Times, Nov. 4, 2009: “Even though the regular flu season has yet to start, the nation is facing a severe shortage of seasonal flu vaccine as well as swine flu vaccine.” https://t.co/jQBgJtv9lb — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) July 30, 2020

NPR, Oct. 26, 2009: SWINE FLU VACCINE SHORTAGE: WHY? “The problems have left local public health officials frustrated and bewildered.” https://t.co/WGI8XA2ayT — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) July 30, 2020

Slate, Nov. 2, 2009: “The current shortage of the H1N1 swine flu vaccine was both predictable and largely avoidable.” https://t.co/TU47hs74AD — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) July 30, 2020

Baltimore Sun, Oct. 26, 2009: “The government overpromised on its ability to organize and implement the massive H1N1 vaccination program it envisioned. Now it faces the prospect of a collapse in public confidence…” https://t.co/gpBKU8P4tF — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) July 30, 2020

Biden’s own public health advisor Ron Klain admitted that they royally messed up the H1N1 vaccine rollout: “We did every possible thing wrong… It is purely a fortuity that this isn’t one of the great mass casualty events in American history.”pic.twitter.com/vNujKbEwkl — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) July 30, 2020

SCHOOL CLOSURES

On Thursday, Biden took a swipe [lots of swipes] at President Trump, blaming him for school closures. School closures were the result of the virus of course, but Biden wants to blame Trump.

Joe wrote on Twitter, “Right now, classrooms should be humming with excitement for a new year and students’ hopes for their futures. Instead, many are silent and empty because President Trump didn’t do his job. America’s families are paying the price for his failures.”

Right now, classrooms should be humming with excitement for a new year and students’ hopes for their futures. Instead, many are silent and empty because President Trump didn’t do his job. America’s families are paying the price for his failures. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 3, 2020

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) fired back at Biden, “Pssst….Joe……you’re the one saying shut them all down!”

Pssst….Joe……you’re the one saying shut them all down! https://t.co/BAvC11bB3B — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 3, 2020

It’s true. Biden is willing to shut everything down again.