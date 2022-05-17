Biden Will Buy Oil from the Brutal Dictator of Venezuela

Instead of producing our own oil, Joe Biden plans to buy energy at exorbitant prices from the brutal Venezuelan dictator Vincent Maduro. It will help Maduro financially.

The federal government will ease “some” of the energy sanctions on Venezuela, two senior administration officials told CNN. Also, Chevron will be allowed to negotiate for oil from the state-owned firm PDVSA. It should help a brutal dictator build his slush fund. He uses some of that money to send people to the US illegally.

Chevron is the last major US oil company still operating in dictator Maduro’s Venezuela. They will start to negotiate its license with state-owned oil company PDVSA to continue operations in the country.

The US claims the request came from Maduro’s opposition leader Juan Guaido. How convenient.

We are refusing to develop our own fuel because of a computer-generated climate crisis to take place in a hundred years. At the same time, we are fighting a proxy war to destroy the dictator of Russia. We are also fighting to save democracy and borders in Ukraine while destroying our own borders. Now, we are negotiating with a brutal dictator for oil kneeling at the altar of the computer climate crisis.

Related