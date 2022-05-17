Dangerous Situation Developing in Israel

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke on Tuesday at Reichman University. During the speech, he warned that Iran is weeks from their first bomb and Israel will not let it happen.

Iran is currently working to complete the production and installation of 1,000 advanced IR6 uranium enrichment centrifuges. They are working on it at an underground site near Natanz.

THE KEY POINTS

“Iran continues to accumulate irreversible knowledge and experience in the development, research, production, and operation of advanced centrifuges,” Gantz said.

“It stands just a few weeks away from accumulating fissile material that will be sufficient for a first bomb, holds 60 kg of enriched material at 60%, produces metallic uranium at the enrichment level of 20%, and prevents the IAEA from accessing its facilities.

In his remarks, Gantz alluded to Israel’s long-standing threat to take military action if it deems diplomacy is at a dead end to deny its arch-enemy the means to make nuclear weapons.

“The cost of such a future war, which we hope will not happen, can be prevented or reduced” with tougher negotiations by world powers, he said.

Watch:

IDF publishes a video of the first week of the “Chariots of Fire” major exercise. The drill is scheduled to last three more weeks. pic.twitter.com/WmrV2HADg1 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) May 12, 2022

Related