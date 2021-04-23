Biden will cut your red meat consumption by 90%









King Biden plans to cut our red meat consumption by 90% and animal products by 50% in his new Green New Deal proposal.

Americans will have to cut their red meat consumption by a whopping 90 percent and cut their consumption of other animal based foods in half.

Gradually making those changes by 2030 could see diet-related greenhouse gas emissions reduced by 50 percent, according to a study by Michigan University’s Center for Sustainable Systems.

That’s ridiculous computer BS and it will destroy ranchers, restaurants, and so much more.

To reach their outrageous goal, it would require Americans to only consume about four pounds of red meat per year, or 0.18 ounces per day.

It equates to consuming roughly one average sized burger per month.

Will Americans finally wake up and realize these people in charge are worse than communists.

Who the Hell do these people think they are? They are lying about the climate ‘catastrophe’ to control us.

