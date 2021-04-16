Biden will raise the cap on needy, impoverished, uneducated refugees









Puppet Biden will lift the cap and let refugees into the country who bring nothing to the table. No engineers, doctors, teachers, and so on. The Democrats screamed for more impoverished people who don’t speak English and have no skills so here they come.

Democrats need an underclass.

Biden had promised to increase the cap to 125,000 for the next fiscal year, which begins in October. He also said he would work with Congress to make a “down payment” on that number. In the meantime, Secretary of State Antony Blinken proposed to Congress lifting the cap to 62,000 for this fiscal year.

What does it matter? We have millions of impoverished people coming in from the south. There is no cap on them and we have no idea who they are.

Did you notice how the media has shut down all news of the border crisis? It’s still on, you know.

Kamala Harris bizarrely claimed that the border crisis is “showing some progress.” 172,331 illegal migrants were apprehended at the border in March – a 500% increase over last year. pic.twitter.com/cFsho9JWTr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 16, 2021

A top @HHSgov official charged with caring for unaccompanied #Immigrant children has described the surge of #IllegalAliens as “unprecedented,” while adding that the temporary shelters are providing “a crisis standard of care” to the minors. https://t.co/qzEpBob9G1 — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) April 13, 2021

