Biden Wishes You A Merry Christmas, Ignores Jesus, Trump Doesn’t

On this day, Christians celebrate the birth of our savior, Jesus Christ. It is a blessed day.

Christmas is one of the most sacred days in the calendar for Christians worldwide. It is the day we honor the birth of our savior, Jesus Christ.

Joe Biden wished us all a Merry Christmas without mentioning Jesus.

Joe Biden, the Good Catholic, failed to mention Jesus, whose birth we celebrate.

In contrast, Donald Trump and Melania offered a normal, traditional wish.

And here is Chevrolet’s non-woke Christmas! If I had a day, I could give you… Get your tissues ready.


