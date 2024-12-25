Biden Wishes You A Merry Christmas, Ignores Jesus, Trump Doesn’t

On this day, Christians celebrate the birth of our savior, Jesus Christ. It is a blessed day.

Christmas is one of the most sacred days in the calendar for Christians worldwide. It is the day we honor the birth of our savior, Jesus Christ.

Joe Biden wished us all a Merry Christmas without mentioning Jesus.

Joe Biden, the Good Catholic, failed to mention Jesus, whose birth we celebrate.

May our nation be blessed with the peace and light of the holiday season. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. pic.twitter.com/C1gBvivNKU — President Biden (@POTUS) December 24, 2024

In contrast, Donald Trump and Melania offered a normal, traditional wish.

Christmas is coming, and so are they!! pic.twitter.com/yHiQT8Rn3D — TRUMP ARMY (@TRUMP_ARMY_) December 23, 2024

And here is Chevrolet’s non-woke Christmas! If I had a day, I could give you… Get your tissues ready.

Throwback to Chevrolet releasing their first non-woke Christmas ad that hits straight to the heart. It’s raw, real, and impossible to watch without tearing up. pic.twitter.com/8s5IvMmPNt — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 24, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email