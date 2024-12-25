Kwanzaa, 12-26, the holiday created by a Madman & the FBI

Kwanzaa, which was invented by a violent communist pervert and exploited by the FBI to make the far-left look like the lunatics they are.

The inventor was Maulana Ndabezitha Karenga, whose real name was Ronald McKinley Everett.

He created the holiday to de-white Christmas.

As Ann Coulter said on unsafe:

“In what was ultimately a foolish gambit, during the madness of the ’60s, the FBI encouraged the most extreme black nationalist organizations in order to discredit and split the left. The more preposterous the group, the better. (It’s the same function #BlackLivesMatter serves today.)”

The holiday shamelessly steals the Menorah and renames it the Kenorah.

THE TRUTH ABOUT THE HOLIDAY

Maulana Karenga, a violent criminal, a racist, and a rapist, became an African Studies professor and activist because white liberals thought it was a good idea.

In 1971, Karenga was convicted of torturing two women who were members of the US (United Slaves), a black nationalist cult he had founded. He did what he wanted to do and what he thought needed to be done.

A May 14, 1971 article in the Los Angeles Times described the testimony of one of them:

“Deborah Jones, who once was given the Swahili title of an African queen, said she and Gail Davis were whipped with an electrical cord and beaten with a karate baton after being ordered to remove their clothes. She testified that a hot soldering iron was placed in Miss Davis’ mouth and placed against Miss Davis’ face and that one of her own big toes was tightened in a vise. Karenga, head of US, also put detergent and running hoses in their mouths, she said.”

What a guy! He should have started a women’s movement for tortured sex slaves and claimed it was a religion.

Karenga was convinced that the women were trying to poison him. He and three members of his cult had tortured the women in an attempt to find some nonexistent “crystals” of poison.

The holiday of Kwanzaa was the ultimate fraud.

Furthering this holiday is a terrible idea.

