BidenBama set to DESTROY U.S. energy sector today! Goodbye fossil fuels









Today at the Leaders Summit on Climate President Biden will begin the destruction of our energy sector. He will announce the United States’ new climate commitment under the Paris agreement which includes a target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50-52% by 2030. The Draconian regulations will begin to destroy our fossil fuel energy immediately.

It nearly doubles the US emissions reduction target for 2025 set by the Obama administration.

Keep in mind that during the four years Donald Trump was president, none of the members of the Paris Accord lowered their emissions. Only the US did under Donald Trump.

The big polluters, China and India, don’t have to do a thing and will be the recipients of cash we send to the pact.

Without any evidence to back it up, Biden’s fact sheet claims the proposal will “create millions of good-paying union jobs, ensure economic competitiveness, advance environmental justice, and improve the health and security of communities across America.”

The plan means the US will reach a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035 and zero by 2050.

He’s claiming the middle class will benefit. How? They won’t be able to afford fuel.

Attendees are expected to include China’s President Xi Jinping, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“America must act— and not just the federal government, but cities and states, small and big business, working communities,” the White House said in a statement. “Together, we can seize the opportunity to drive prosperity, create jobs, and build the clean energy economy of tomorrow.”

All of this is AOC’s Green New Deal, a patently absurd end to fossil fuels with nothing to replace it. It is a plan to drive us into a fully socialist/communist society. Sadly, half the nation doesn’t even have a clue as to what is going on.

THE GREAT RESET STARTS TODAY

The WRI, World Resources Institute is a global research organization that is also deeply tied to the values and goals of The Great Reset. It seeks to make them all wealthy beyond measure and all-powerful.

Statement from Manish Bapna, Interim President and CEO, World Resources Institute:

“President Biden has come through with a bold emissions reduction target that should make the world sit up and take note. This target will serve as the North Star for President Biden’s domestic agenda. It will create a more equitable and prosperous society. At a time when the country is looking to bounce back from the pandemic, this goal will help unleash millions of good jobs, boost business and drive innovation.

“The administration’s commitment to cut emissions 50-52% below 2005 levels by 2030 is both ambitious and attainable. A body of research , including from WRI, shows the United States can achieve this target while building a stronger economy.

“Strong policies and investments from the public and private sectors will be essential for the U.S. to reach this goal. These actions will accelerate the deployment of clean energy, zero-emission vehicles, forest restoration, and energy efficiency.

If you believe that, you are gullible.

It will make them the biggest power players in the world. And it will do it at the expense of the US economy.

WE WILL POUR MILLIONS OR BILLIONS INTO THIS WHILE WE BORROW JUST TO PAY OUR BILLS

“To fully re-establish itself as a global leader, the United States needs to complement its emissions reduction target with a significant increase in financial support for developing countries. By ramping up its financial contributions,” the WRI statement reads.

Clearly, these people do not have our best interests at heart.

