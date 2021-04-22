Disgusting! CCP LeBron doubles down on hurting hero cop, gets 164K ‘likes’









Yesterday, LeBron James doubled down on his attack of the hero cop in Columbus, Ohio who saved a black girl’s life as another black girl lunged at her neck with a big knife — in front of the police!

LeBron had posted a photo of the officer with the threat, “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY. A sand timer was pictured with the statement. He took it down, but not because he realized he was wrong. NOOOOO. He said on Twitter:

“I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY”

There were 164,000 ‘likes’ on the inane statement. He is an evil influence on his followers.

He also tweeted sanctimoniously to his 49.6 million fans on Twitter, “ANGER does[not do] any of us any good and that includes myself! Gathering all the facts and educating does though! My anger still is here for what happened that lil girl. My sympathy for her family and may justice prevail! Folded handsRaised fistBrown heartCrown.

Candace Owens addressed it in this great clip:

The knifing via the police bodycam:

