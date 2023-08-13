Biden’s ATF Plans to Ban Private Gun Sales

The Biden ATF (the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms), plans a new federal rule to ban private gun sales. The rule would bar gun owners from selling firearms for a profit without a Federal Firearms License, according to an agency leak confirmed by Ammoland on Monday.

Once again, the Biden administration is circumventing Congress to enact the rule in 2024. Biden is a dictator.

The plan is to use the bipartisan safer communities act signed into law last year to justify the rule.

Before now, only those whose main livelihood was in trading firearms had to possess an FFL.

Yet another example of Fudds giving the Disarmament Regime all that it wanted in last year’s BSCA. And naturally, the ATF is looking to take full advantage. We see you…👀…🖨️ pic.twitter.com/IMLsS8HEbA — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) August 11, 2023

Related