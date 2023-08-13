Drug Deaths Soar- Biden Wants $17 Billion More for Ukraine Than U.S. Border Security

by James S. Soviero

After shelling out $113 billion in taxpayer bucks to Ukraine last year, President Biden is asking Congress, despite mounting public opposition, to approve another $20.6 this fall.

The latter mentioned amount is more than five times the $3.9 billion he wants for US border security, including migrant processing and anti-fentanyl efforts.

Charts provided to the press showed, overall, $24 billion in Biden requests for the Ukraine conflict spending and other international objectives.

Here’s how that breaks down.

$9.5 billion for equipment for Ukraine and replenishment of US stockpiles. $3.6 billion in military and intelligence support for Ukraine.

$7.3 billion for economic, humanitarian, and other financial assistance to Ukraine and neighboring countries.

$3.3 billion in foreign financing programs.

$100 million for Ukrainian refugees entering the US.

$68 million for Ukrainian nuclear and radiological crisis management.

$200 million to support African countries.

Meanwhile, down on our own wide open border, the proposed spending is barely 16% of the $24 billion cited above! The fentanyl and migration-focused requests were much smaller, despite record-high numbers crossing the US-Mexico border and record-high overdose deaths caused by fentanyl coming from Mexico.

Nearly 1.79 million migrants have been apprehended after illegally crossing the US-Mexico border since Oct. 1, 2022, compared to almost 1.75 million during the same period in the record-breaking prior year.

Fentanyl, meanwhile, is the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 49. In 2022, fentanyl and related compounds killed an estimated 75,000 Americans — an all-time record — after killing 71,000 Americans in 2021, a jump from roughly 58,000 in 2020, more than 36,000 in 2019, and about 31,000 in 2018.

But have no fear fellow Americans! Hunter’s Father made his priorities clear via a spokesman. He said, without irony, as our own sovereignty circles the drain, “The president has reaffirmed that we will stand with Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty for as long as it takes.”

Right after them, we come first. How’s that feel?

To @HouseDemocrats, how many migrants must be abused, tortured, raped, & exploited before we demand this end? How many Americans must die from Fentanyl? To @HouseGOP, how many “border” speeches will you give before you actually force Biden to his knees? #NoSecurityNoFunding https://t.co/E1ktJGbnVH — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) August 12, 2023

WATCH: @TxDPS Lieutenant Chris Olivarez on gunmen illegally crossing the border: “It’s the criminal element – it’s the Mexican drug cartels that have been able to expand their criminal network … they are causing harm by killing tens of thousands Americans with fentanyl.” pic.twitter.com/OXjaEAPNI5 — GOP (@GOP) August 9, 2023

