Biden’s Border Ruse

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is rerouting illegal immigration through Ports of Entry at the United States-Mexico border. It’s done to give the appearance that the inflow has dropped under his watch, House Republicans say.

Biden’s corrupt DHS is re-routing illegal aliens through Ports of Entry to make it seem as if the influx has dropped.

This is one corrupt, deceitful administration.

The GOP reports that almost everyone who gets to the border is admitted. We have no idea who these people are.

Breitbart reports the following:

DHS has funneled tens of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens through Ports of Entry, Republicans on the House Homeland Security Committee detailed in a report issued this month:

While the Biden administration is celebrating a reported 25 percent decrease in encounters between Ports of Entry, 35,317 aliens were encountered at Ports of Entry — 17% of the total encounters in May. According to the Office of Field Operations, this is a 20% increase from April 2023 and a staggering 34% increase from January 2023, when the CBP One app was first expanded to non-commercial use. [Emphasis added]

… Biden has deployed the CBP One app that foreign nationals in Mexico are using to schedule appointments at the border for direct release into American communities.

“Since January, more than 100,000 foreign nationals have entered the U.S. interior through the migrant mobile app.” As Breitbart said, “a population equivalent to Tuscaloosa, Alabama and New Bedford, Massachusetts.”

The Biden administration is diluting Americans’ votes, futures, and dreams. Even if there was no other corruption, this corruption is horrific.

Walls and borders secured the border. Biden removed all of it and provided incentives for people to come. They’re treated better than Americans with US taxpayer dollars. When are Americans going to get angry at the Biden crime family?

