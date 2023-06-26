NYC Comes for Wood-Fired Pizzerias

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection has drafted new rules that would order eateries using the decades-old baking method to slice carbon emissions by up to 75%.

The excuse for this totalitarianism is “New Yorkers deserve to breathe healthy air.” They call it a “common sense” rule developed in collaboration with “environmental justice” groups. In other words, Marxists came up with it.

These lunatic extremists are destroying businesses for a climate hoax.

Mama Mia! NYC rules crack down on coal, wood-fired pizzerias — must cut carbon emissions up to 75% https://t.co/JwErgWmV5A pic.twitter.com/CowXrg3AbZ — New York Post (@nypost) June 25, 2023

The New York Post reports:

“This is an unfunded mandate, and it’s going to cost us a fortune, not to mention ruining the taste of the pizza totally destroying the product,” the restaurateur, who has a coal-fired oven, fumed.

“Oh yeah, it’s a big expense!” said Paul Giannoni, the owner of Paulie Gees in Greenpoint. “It’s not just the expense of having it installed; it’s the maintenance. I got to pay somebody to do it, to go up there every couple of weeks and hose it down and, you know, do the maintenance.”

“And for what? You really think that you’re changing the environment with these eight or nine pizza ovens?!” the restaurateur added.

“I’m all for responsible environmental practice, but tell Al Gore to take one less private jet or something. Give me a break!” said Brooklyn Heights resident Saavi Sharma, 32, a financier who brought her parents and cousin visiting from India for their first slice at Grimaldi’s, referring to the former vice president and climate change activist.

“I’ve been bragging about this pizza to my family for like five years,” Sharma said Sunday. Don’t mess with this!”

This is what you get with big government – totalitarianism. It will keep getting worse. New York City is a Marxist hellhole.

