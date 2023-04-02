Biden’s Bright Idea – Telling You What Light Bulb You Can Buy

Biden is taking away your choice over the light bulbs you buy. There is nothing this man won’t control, nothing. You will buy inferior, expensive LED bulbs. As of August 1st, you won’t be able to buy Halogen, Compact Fluorescent, or Incandescent bulbs. You can imagine the expense for manufacturers and the costs to consumers. All are already suffering from the policies of the ruler in the White House. However, Biden and his advisors don’t care at all.

“The lighting industry is already embracing more energy-efficient products, and this measure will accelerate progress to deliver the best products to American consumers and build a better and brighter future,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said last year.

Granholm is a multi-millionairess who has stock in alternative energy.

FAKE SAVINGS

According to the DOE announcement, the regulations will save consumers an estimated $3 billion per year on utility bills and cut carbon emissions by 222 million metric tons over the next three decades. It won’t save any money. It will cost money. If you have vision problems or are elderly, you probably don’t like LEDs, but Biden took your choice away, using his dictatorial powers. FREE MARKET GROUPS ARE FIGHTING “We believe that further regulatory interference in the marketplace is unwarranted given that more energy efficient lighting choices, namely light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs, are already available for those consumers who prefer them over incandescent bulbs,” a coalition of the free market and consumer groups opposed to incandescent bulb bans wrote in a comment letter to the DOE last year. The groups added that estimates of the climate benefits of energy efficiency rules are “speculative, assumption-driven, and prone to bias in the hands of agencies with a regulatory agenda.” The light bulb rules are done to satisfy the Klaus Scwab globalist coalition in the name of grossly exaggerated climate change.

