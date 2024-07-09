Biden’s Doctor & Business Partner Responds on Biden’s Health

Joe Biden’s White House doctor released a letter last night about the Parkinson’s expert visiting the White House. He came eight times in eight months. According to ABC News, Dr. Kevin O’Connor says the expert was there once for Biden’s annual physical. The other seven visits were for other reasons.

O’Connor, who is in business with the Biden family, also said Biden does not have Parkinson’s.

Dr. O’Connor confirmed that Dr. Kevin Cannard, a Biden donor, “was the neurological specialist who examined President Biden for each of his annual physicals.”

So, Biden doesn’t have Parkinson’s. O’Connor, who is in business with the Biden’s, is the doctor who said he’s perfectly fine and fit to serve. He didn’t notice his inability to speak and walk properly or his crazy off-script comments.

When DOJ investigator Robert Hur interviewed him, he noticed his “poor memory” and said he couldn’t charge him because of it.

He was unfit to be charged with crimes he might have committed, but he is fit to serve as President. Good to know.

The Story

Canard’s visits to the White House don’t represent examinations of the president. According to O’Connor, the president’s neurological exam and physical are likely done at Walter Reed, not the White House.

O’Connor wrote in his letter that Cannard might have come to the White House to care for others.

Are the others in the Cabinet or senior leadership?

According to ABC:

He also noted that Cannard “has held regular Neurology Clinics at the White House Medical Clinic in support of the thousands of active-duty members assigned in support of White House operations.”

“Many military personnel experience neurological issues related to their service, and Dr. Canard regularly visits the WHMU as part of this General Neurology practice,” which may explain some of the visits,” O’Connor’s letter continued.

O’Connor said Biden has not seen a neurologist outside of his physical. There are no signs of Parkinson’s.