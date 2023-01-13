Biden’s Document Scandal Is Getting Worse with Criminality Looming Large

The Hunter-Joe Biden document scandal just keeps getting worse. Not only did Hunter have access to the secret documents, but Joe is tied to them in a criminal way.
Miranda Devine published documents proving Hunter had access to the secret documents. She reports that Hunter Biden claimed to own the house in Delaware, where Joe Biden kept some classified documents in his garage.
It was the address on his driver’s license as well.
But…but…it was in a locked garage:
Apparently, in 2019, Robert Hur, the Biden docu-gate special counsel, helped imprison a private contractor for nine years for hoarding the same type of documents in his garage.
Will Biden get the same treatment?
The only reason I think it’s possible is Democrats might want to get rid of Joe Biden after he said he would run for the presidency in 2024.
Democrats routinely commit Espionage and Treason, while making up lies about Republicans to try an normalize their behavior. This is what starts Revolutions. The only question now is will this revolution be a Political Revolution with the Criminals brought to justice or a Bloody Revolution with the Criminals slaughtered on the Battlefield and their blood lines terminated?
Any decent detective would see this as an operation to sell information to China and Ukraine.
I hate being filled with false hope. I’ve had false hope since the 2020 election. If Biden hasn’t been charged with any crimes yet, with all that he’s involved with, I seriously doubt he will ever be charged with anything.