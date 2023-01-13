Garland Appointed a “Swamp Monster” to Probe Biden’s Document Scandal

According to NPR, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Hur as a special counsel “to investigate how classified documents came to be located at President Biden’s Delaware residence and a think tank office in Washington he used for about three years.”

Kash Patel said Robert Hur was Rod Rosenstein’s number one lawyer during Russiagate when Devin Nunes and Patel sent Rosenstein and Hur a dozen subpoenas. Rosenstein, a congenital liar, and Hur blockaded the responses to the subpoenas.

They were covering up the corruption at the DOJ.

Mr. Patel said Hur needs to be the first person subpoenaed by Jim Jordan. Hur was sending communications arguing against the release of the 2018 Nunes memo [exposing the truth] because it would endanger national security and destroy the security apparatus.

He added that Hur is a “swamp monster” and one of the gangsters involved in the legitimizing of the fake Steele dossier and the entire Russiagate coverup.

Hur even tried to get blackmail information.

Mr. Patel says Special Counsels are now “Special Forces operators to cover up the swamp corruption” for the DOJ and the FBI. Mr. Patel has the receipts to back this up.

Watch:

WRAY’S BAG MAN

Hur, now a lawyer in private practice, was appointed to be U.S. Attorney in Maryland in 2017 by then-President Donald Trump and received unanimous Senate confirmation, according to CBS News, which added that he was “also a top aide to now-FBI Director Christopher Wray.”

Robert Hur was a partner with Chris Wray at the powerhouse law firm King & Spalding in 2015.

Trump didn’t know who he was appointing. He was recommended to Donald Trump by the swamp.

Hur co-authored papers on white-collar crime with Wray, according to The Baltimore Sun. He serves as the right hand man of corrupt FBI Director Chris Wray.

HUR VETTED CHRISTOPHER STEELE

According to PJ Media, Mr. Hur vetted retired British spy Christopher Steele, a disgraced spy who was fired by the FBI and hired actual Russian spies on behalf of Hillary Clinton’s campaign to make up information on Trump. Hur claims to be a Republican like Jim Comey and Robert Mueller.

Jason Foster, former chief investigative counsel for the Senate Judiciary Committee working for then-chairman Chuck Grassley, says Robert Hur was one of the officials “who handled, participated in, or had personal knowledge of the FBI’s relationship and communications with” dossier author Christopher Steele.”

Robert Hur was also among those @TheJusticeDept ID’d for the @JusticeOIG as: “officials who handled, participated in, or have personal knowledge of the FBI’s relationship and communications with” dossier author Christopher Steele. According to this doc:https://t.co/bZ4Wzi5XgS https://t.co/r7J85XKlyC pic.twitter.com/9QznUN7byP — Jason Foster (@JsnFostr) January 12, 2023

Merrick Garland is corrupt. Christopher Wray is corrupt. Robert Hur and the other special counsel Jack Smith are corrupt. Joe Biden is corrupt.

The entire administration is corrupt.

