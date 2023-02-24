Biden’s Ex-Nuclear Waste Expert Has a Tanzanian Dress Designer

Just when you thought this Sam Brinton story couldn’t get any crazier, it did. A Tanzanian clothing designer thinks he stole her luggage five years ago because she has seen him wearing her very unique designer dresses. The FBI wants to talk to her about the theft. Currently, Brinton is defending himself in court on two other cases of luggage theft.

Imagine the idiotic country that would have him as our nuclear waste expert. Oh, wait, that’s the US under the Biden regime.

My name is Asyakhamsin tanzanian fashion designer based in houston Texas USA 🇺🇸 I lost my bag 2018 in DCA recently I heard the news on @FoxNews about @sambrinton luggage issue surprisingly I found his images wore my custom made outfitswhich was in the lost bag on 2018 🥹 pic.twitter.com/lJwLHtMJlz — asyakhamsin (@asyakhamsin1) February 20, 2023

Annnd it gets WORSE: Vanity Fair actually FEATURED pic of Sam Brinton in allegedly stolen dress and OMG-LOL https://t.co/EeqOFGKngg via @twitchyteam — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 23, 2023

Well done @nypost on picking up this story. https://t.co/u8RYwkB9Nx — MAGA – American Pitbull 🇺🇸 (@MelissaRNMBA) February 23, 2023

Sam Brinton’s style inspiration? Tanzanian fashion designer who lost her luggage in 2018 claims Biden’s fired non-binary nuclear waste guru Sam Brinton has been wearing her custom-made outfits pic.twitter.com/OhvwGtt7s9 — John (@GodFamily_USA) February 23, 2023

Related