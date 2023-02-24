Biden’s Ex-Nuclear Waste Expert Has a Tanzanian Dress Designer

By
M Dowling
-
0
25

Just when you thought this Sam Brinton story couldn’t get any crazier, it did. A Tanzanian clothing designer thinks he stole her luggage five years ago because she has seen him wearing her very unique designer dresses. The FBI wants to talk to her about the theft. Currently, Brinton is defending himself in court on two other cases of luggage theft.

Imagine the idiotic country that would have him as our nuclear waste expert. Oh, wait, that’s the US under the Biden regime.


