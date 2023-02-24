East Palestine Mayor Keeps Pothole Pete Waiting While He Talks with Rudy Giuliani

M Dowling
Rudy Giuliani and Mayor Conaway

Mayor Trent Conaway kept Pothole Pete (Buttigieg) waiting in the lobby for thirty minutes while he spoke with Rudy Giuliani.

Former Mayor Giulian discussed crisis management with Mayor Conway after the recent train derailment in the village.

“I am grateful to Mayor Giuliani for being here to help us. My top priority is to ensure the health and safety of the people of this city and our region,” Mayor Conaway said on Thursday.

“I will work with anyone who wants to help East Palestine, and their partisan affiliation is irrelevant to me,” he noted.

Giuliani said, “I’ve grown concerned about the lack of a response by our federal government to help the people of East Palestine. I wanted to offer my knowledge and experience when dealing with crisis’ management and most importantly—to help the people here who are our fellow Americans.”

The Daily Mail reported that the residents think they are only getting attention from the administration because Donald Trump visited.


