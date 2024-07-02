Biden’s Furious That President Trump Has Presidential Immunity

John Biden is off the deep end with the Supreme Court immunity decision, which aligns with the Constitution. Biden and his comrades are the only ones surprised by the decision.

Biden read off the teleprompter and didn’t answer the questions. Everything he said was untrue.

“There are no kings in America. Each of us is equal before the law. No one, no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States,” Biden said in a speech from the White House.

“(With) today’s Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity, that fundamentally changed. For all practical purposes, there are virtually no limits on what the president can do. It’s a fundamentally new principle, and it’s a dangerous precedent because the power of the office will no longer be constrained by the law, even including the Supreme Court of the United States.”

Biden repeatedly warned the limits of the president’s power rest with the holder of the office. He falsely claimed the President is now a king. That’s a misunderstanding of presidential immunity.

He returned to the riot of J6, claiming, “I think it’s fair to say it’s one of the darkest days in the history of America.” The riots by the Left are never condemned, and the rioters usually get their records expunged.

Biden stated during the speech that he respects the “limits of the presidential power” but failed to mention his student loan forgiveness scheme.

Donald Trump always had immunity, but Democrats tried to eliminate it.

PUTTING A TARGET ON THE COURT

Joe Biden just put a political target on the back of SCOTUS, and put into motion the radical Left’s plan to pack the court. We need a day of reckoning, we need a justice system we can count on, and we need four more years of Donald J. Trump. pic.twitter.com/Y9M6PI4lg1 — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) July 2, 2024

Sonya Sotomayor said a president is now a king. She said he could order SEAL Team Six to kill a political opponent. No, he can’t. There are many safeguards to prevent that. SEAL Team 6 would never obey an order like that.

Dearest Reetards, Joe Biden does not have presidential immunity to assassinate President Trump under the SCOTUS ruling. Assassinating your political opponent, is not explicit, expressed, nor delegated by Art. 2. It is not an enumerated or official power. Hope this helps!

Josie — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) July 1, 2024

