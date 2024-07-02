This Is What Sodom & Gomorrah Looked Like in Its Last Days

This garbage below is not okay. Demons have been unleashed. It is indecent exposure it must be what Sodom and Gomorrah looked like in its last days. This is pornography, and we don’t do this in public in a civilized society. I hate putting it up, but people have to know where these leftists are taking us.

This is San Francisco. Tomorrow, it will be your town. No one should want their children to grow up in this environment.

This is unacceptable:

SAN FRANCISCO- Adults grab each other’s genitals and perform sex acts on each other in the public “all ages” portion of San Francisco Pride. Many children were in the area where men were fully erect & adults twerked for dollars in thongs | @FrontlinesTPUSA pic.twitter.com/cYXvQau4lV — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) July 1, 2024

How did we get here as a society? San Fransisco is what I imagine Sodom and Gomorrah must have looked like before God wiped them out… pic.twitter.com/ZU7MdPa7cb — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) July 1, 2024

This is worse than Sodom and Gomorrah. pic.twitter.com/pjOAao642X — Nine (@NINEEEv) July 1, 2024

Meanwhile at the North Carolina Democratic Party HQ. This is real. pic.twitter.com/8WzMnTarQP — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 1, 2024

