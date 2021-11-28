Biden’s Inflation Is One of the Highest in the Developed World

















Inflation has taken its toll on much of the world recently, but the United States has stood out as one of the most affected in the last few months.

With a 6.2% annual inflation rate in October, the U.S. is now seeing prices increase at the highest rate in more than 30 years.

According to a study by Pew Research Center, in the third quarter of 2021, the country had the eighth-highest annual inflation rate among 46 countries that were examined. The U.S. also had the third-highest increase in inflation, 3.58 percentage points, between the third quarter of 2019 and the same period this year. It trailed only Brazil and Turkey, both of which have less-developed economies that generally struggle with higher inflation rates more than the U.S.

Americans, especially the poor, have struggled with the effects of inflation as food prices have increased across the board in the run-up to Thanksgiving.

Everything is more expensive under Biden: 💰 Gas: +49.6%

💰 Sporting Goods: +8.7%

💰 Shoes: +5.2%

💰 Used Vehicles: +26.4%

💰 Natural Gas: +28.1%

💰 Hotels: +25.5%

💰 Electricity: +6.5%

💰 Propane: +34.7%

💰 Fresh Fish: +11%

💰 Computers: +8.4%

💰 Apples: +6.7%

💰 Eggs: +11.6% — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 15, 2021

