CCP’s Killing Our Supply Chain as Feeble Joe Kills Off Our Energy Sector

















China is imposing mandatory quarantines of up to seven weeks for returning crews on Chinese ships. It’s making crew changes very difficult. Ships have to reroute to work around the CCP restrictions, dragging out shipment deliveries.

The CCP is playing games with the supply chain and they are going to kill us with inflation. They smell blood in the water as Joe and his comrades spend and spend. Thank you Joe.

It’s the stalled red to red pipeline. Red China to Red California to soon-to-be-red DC.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is killing our energy sector. What could go wrong?

Business Insider:

China’s strict COVID-19 quarantines are making it difficult for ships to change crews, contributing to lags in the shipping process that could worsen the supply chain crisis.

The country has a zero-Covid policy and is imposing ever more stringent containment measures as it tackles its latest wave of outbreaks. On Halloween night, for example, 30,000 people were locked inside Shanghai Disneyland after just one COVID-19 case was detected.

And in the northern city of Shenyang, arriving overseas travelers face a 56-day quarantine.

Now, the export hub is imposing mandatory quarantines of up to seven weeks — around 49 days — for Chinese seafarers returning from overseas, Bloomberg reported. These take place in designated facilities and are typically paid for by the employers, according to the information posted on various China shipping websites.

The country has also banned crew changes for foreign seafarers, the media outlet reported. Even ships that had their crews changed out elsewhere need to wait before they can enter Chinese ports, Bloomberg added.

Related















