The Biden Admin spent $590 million taxpayer-funded dollars for a grant to Moderna to develop an mRNA bird flu vaccine immediately before they left office. He wanted to spend every dime in the Treasury. What better way to waste it than to push another rushed mRNA vaccine? Moderna uses gain-of-function, temporarily suspended in the US due to President Trump’s Executive Order. The mRNA process risks the possibility of a more virulent form of the disease, which would allow human-to-human spread if leaked.

Moderna will develop messenger RNA vaccines for influenza strains, such as H5N1, seen as potential pandemic risks.

Announced Friday as one of the Biden administration’s final acts, the funding commitment is through the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, an arm of the Department of Health and Human Services.

BARDA and Moderna worked on the company’s vaccine for COVID-19. The new grant expands on one issued to Moderna last summer for $176 million.

The grant is to accelerate the development of an mRNA-based vaccine program to prevent the spread of the H5N1 virus, also known as bird flu, in humans. The plan is to use gain-of-function, which is temporarily canceled.

It was the last memo sent by Biden HHS.

This wild spending by the Biden administration will make it almost impossible for President Trump to spend on his agenda, the one most Americans voted into office. Additionally, there are many cited side effects from the mRNA process, and more research is needed when using it as a vehicle for vaccines.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email