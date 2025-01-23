FCC Chair Begins to Erase Every Trace of DEI from the FCC

DEI is racist, anti-American, anti-Semitic, and a dangerous tool used by Marxists. It must end immediately. Many schoolchildren and others have already been indoctrinated in it.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr: “People would be shocked if they learned how much DEI had been embedded in agencies. At the FCC alone, we were spending millions and millions of dollars promoting it, and thanks to President Trump’s leadership, that’s ending.”

FCC Chair @BrendanCarrFCC: Our agency was spending millions and millions of dollars promoting DEI — and thanks to President Trump’s leadership, that’s ENDING. pic.twitter.com/JwhR5lyhT7 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 22, 2025

There are many groups, subgroups, and sub-subgroups of DEI embedded at great taxpayer expense in every government agency and with all contractors.

This administration will be very transparent. That’s what we see here.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr will eliminate the following:

The Promotion of DEI from the FCC’s Strategic Plan.

In 2022, FCC leadership added the promotion of DEI to the FCC’s Strategic Plan, listing it as the agency’s second highest priority. Promoting DEI will no longer be any part of the FCC’s strategic plans.

The promotion of DEI from the FCC’s Budget.

Starting in 2021, the FCC’s annual budget requests to Congress stated that the FCC would use its appropriated funds to promote DEI. Promoting DEI will no longer be any part of the FCC’s budget requests.

The FCC’s DEI Advisory Group.

As Chairman of the FCC, I have concluded that the work of the FCC’s Communications Equity and Diversity Council is complete. This Advisory Group will therefore terminate pursuant to Section 10 of its Charter.

The FCC’s DEI Equity Action Plan.

In 2022, the FCC published an Equity Action Plan that promotes DEI. This Equity Action Plan will be rescinded.

The FCC’s DEI Task Force.

In 2022, FCC leadership formed a cross-agency group named the Digital Discrimination Task Force. I will ensure that this group and its work ends.

The FCC’s Advisory Committee Directive.

In 2023, the FCC issued a Directive that tasked each of the FCC’s advisory committees with promoting DEI. This DEI portion of the 2023 Directive will be revoked.

The Promotion of DEI from the FCC’s Annual Performance Plans.

Starting during the Biden Administration, FCC leadership added the promotion of DEI to the FCC’s annual performance plans. Promoting DEI will no longer be any part of the FCC’s performance plans.

DEI Analysis from FCC Economic Reports.

During the Biden Admin, the FCC’s economic reports started to focus on the promotion of DEI rather than hewing to the tasks laid out by Congress for those reports. Promoting DEI will no longer be any part of the FCC’s reports.

Yesterday, President Trump issued an Executive Order to end the government’s promotion of DEI. Today, as Chairman of the FCC, I am ending the FCC’s promotion of DEI and will focus our work on competently carrying out the FCC’s statutory mission. pic.twitter.com/jH8uhpdz12 — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) January 21, 2025

