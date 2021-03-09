Biden’s next bill is $4 trillion and will end our energy independence









Biden’s handlers are planning a four trillion dollar climate change and infrastructure package that CNN calls “vastly more ambitious than any in US history.” This follows a nearly $2 trillion ‘relief’ bill for payoffs and bailouts with only 9% for COV.

It will mean the end of U.S. energy independence. Democrats plan to destroy the country.

So far, Biden stopped oil and gas leases on federal lands and shut down the Keystone pipeline. This new legislation puts radical Climate Czars Gina McCarthy and John Kerry in a position to implement it.

This bill will cause a tremendous loss of jobs and energy will skyrocket to say nothing of the debt and deficit it will cause. Prepare for inflation, possibly stagflation.

The only person who stands in the way is Senator Joe Manchin, who is unreliable.

During an interview on Sunday, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), told “Axios on HBO” that he wouldn’t support Biden’s climate change and infrastructure package unless Republicans are included in negotiations.

Senator Joe Manchin, who is not a moderate Democrat but passed off as one, is the chairman of the Senate Energy Committee. He comes from coal country, and needs to keep up the show as a moderate.

Manchin said he will not pass this next bill through reconciliation.

“I’m not going to do it through reconciliation. I am not going to get on a bill that cuts them out completely before we start trying.” via NY Post.

We’ll see.

Clyburn wants free reign to pass anything they want, no matter what it does to the nation.

Rep. Clyburn: “There’s no way under the sun that in 2021 that we are going to allow the filibuster to be used to deny voting rights.” “If Manchin and Sinema enjoy being in the majority, they had better figure out a way to get around the filibuster.” https://t.co/LcWw981d1i — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 8, 2021

Manchin is already weakening on the filibuster:

.@Sen_JoeManchin tells @mikeallen he would be open to some filibuster reforms, like restoring the rule requiring members to speak continuously on the floor: “There should be pain to a filibuster.” #AxiosOnHBO pic.twitter.com/vxAyQBeKOg — Axios (@axios) March 7, 2021

