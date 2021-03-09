Biden can’t remember his defense secretary — ‘that guy who runs that outfit over there’









Mentally challenged Joe, our Democrat president, couldn’t remember the name of his Defense Secretary today. He was thanking him during an International Women’s Day speech when he struggled in vain to remember.

Secretary Lloyd Austin was standing right behind him at the time. There were teleprompters and probably an earpiece.

He said, “So I want to thank you both and I want to thank the Sec…the…the uh…former general – I keep calling him general – my…my uh…the guy who runs that outfit over there. I want to make sure we thank the Secretary for all he’s done to try and implement what we just talked about…”

Donald Trump couldn’t have gotten away with that. However, the media isn’t saying a word about Joe’s obvious problems.

Does anyone want to guess as to when Kamala will take over? She has already handled calls with foreign leaders.



How much time does Joe Biden have as President?

Secretary Austin was the first to speak but that wasn’t enough for Joe.

Watch:

Whoops: Biden forgets the name of the Pentagon, as well as the name of his secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin pic.twitter.com/ZtcgHLBIAO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 8, 2021

