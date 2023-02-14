Biden’s Sending His 87K IRS Agents After….Drum Roll…Rich Waiters

One of the groups that Joe Biden has targeted is workers who earn tips. Biden’s planning to branch out from his goal of making the rich pay their fair share. He’s going after all those rich people who get paid less than minimum wage but sustain themselves with tips.

It seemed only yesterday when he said he wouldn’t go after people making under $400,000 a year. However, we all know the Biden socialists want the big bucks in the middle class.

The IRS has a new program that would track point-of-sale data provided by employers to ensure that service workers are paying taxes on every tip they make.

Thank the Inflation Reduction Act, Joe Manchin, Chuck Schumer, and Joe Biden for this latest abomination.

As Matt Whitlock said on Twitter, “The “Inflation Reduction Act,” everyone. Sending the super-sized IRS after waitress tips to pay for electric Bentleys for the wealthy.

That is exactly what is going on here. The rich, the corporations, and the government officials are looking to take money from the middle class to enrich themselves.

Thomas Massie asked on Twitter how many waitresses make over $400,000 a year. He’s the congressman who found the IRS job requirement that made headlines. They wanted applicants who were willing to use a gun.

The greedy politicians always fool people into thinking they’ll only take from billionaires when they always intend to go after the middle class.

“My dad said, Joey: those waitresses can walk to work.” pic.twitter.com/dprC0Syidg — Mike Palicz (@Mike_Palicz) February 8, 2023

Why?

Should we go after more tips? They already pay for tips. Tips are a gift; a thank you for their service. Why does the government get that?

.@JoeBiden‘s IRS has no business going after waiters’ tips. https://t.co/fZtE5UL4PS — Citizens Against Government Waste (@GovWaste) February 8, 2023

We were warned

This shouldn’t come as a surprise. The House Ways and Means was only one of many warnings Americans received.

Even the Treasury admitted the potential for more middle-class and lower-income audits. This regime simply doesn’t care where they get the money, and the bulk of the money is with the majority of people. They want it. It’s pure thievery.

Top Biden Treasury officials have admitted it is the share of audits that will not change in a recent letter:

“Specifically, I direct that any additional resources—including any new personnel or auditors that are hired—shall not be used to increase the share of small business or households below the $400,000 threshold that are audited relative to historical levels.”

In lawmaking, words matter:

An Unfair “Share”: The IRS plans to double the number of audits while the share of audits on small businesses remains constant. That means twice the amount of small businesses will be audited. This increases the chances of audits for companies and individuals making less than $400,000 per year. Existing Resources Are Fair Game? Specifying that “any additional resources” won’t be used for new audits means the IRS could still use “existing” resources to increase audits on Walmart shoppers. There is no commitment by Treasury against doing so. Low-Income Americans Still Hit Hard: CBS reports that currently, households with less than $25,000 in annual earnings are five times more likely to be audited by the IRS than everyone else. More IRS enforcement personnel will result in increased audits for these earners. Non-partisan Scorekeeper’s See More Audits for Lower Earners, Middle Class: Estimates from the Joint Committee on Taxation, 78 to 90 percent of the revenue collected from under-reported income will come from tax filers earning less than $200,000 a year. Just 4 to 9 percent of new revenue will come from those earning more than $500,000 a year. The plurality of new audits will be on Americans making between $1 a year and $25,000 a year. Isn’t Biden-Flation and a recession bad enough?



As Americans for Tax Reform writes in their analysis, “Democrats’ plan to unleash 87,000 new IRS agents – instructed to “find more money” – on already-struggling Americans is incomprehensible. In addition to a recession and record-high inflation, Americans can expect to be further crushed…”

Since we have a lot of service workers, expect more attacks along this line. They go where there’s money to pay for their own enrichment, whether it’s votes or direct payoffs.

Don’t vote for people who put bills like this in place or who promise they’re only going after the rich. Always read the fine print and go beyond legacy media when you reseach.

