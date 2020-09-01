Biden’s speech before a teeny ‘crowd’ today is just like the one in June, both in Pittsburgh

The big speech before the big crowds? Why is the location and crowd size of Joe Biden’s August speech in Pittsburgh just like the one in June?

Why didn’t he just go up to his living room and make the speech from there if he felt it was time to get out of the basement? Then he would be able to take his mid-day nap more conveniently.

Why travel to Pittsburgh to speak to six people — reporters? He didn’t even answer questions.

Joe Biden’s speech in Pittsburgh today pic.twitter.com/pRienUCHe8 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 1, 2020

Do you remember his speech in a Pittsburgh suburb in June? The NY Times wrote about it. She described it thus:

“There was no soundtrack of carefully selected, inoffensive pop music blasting in the background. No reporters fighting over power outlets and positioning. No rope line for the candidate to walk, shaking hands and snapping selfies.”

“Oh, and hardly any voters.”

“About 20 handpicked local officials, small-business owners, and reporters sat in folding chairs, each placed within a large white circle taped on the floor of a recreation center to maintain — or at least encourage — social distancing. A few attendees whispered to each other as photographers quietly chatted. You could hear the clack of typing echoing across the room. The silence was striking…Nearly everyone wore masks.”

And here’s the photo:

This is what campaign 2020 looks like for Biden. Masks, social distancing circles and temperature checks. https://t.co/Jq59uJJtjl pic.twitter.com/YnugVjqbH5 — Lisa Lerer (@llerer) June 18, 2020

Does anyone else find this odd??? Is it the same place?