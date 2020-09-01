Mob gathers after Black man is shot to death by police

Protesters are banding together as news of a police involved-shooting in Los Angeles Monday afternoon became know.

A man was stopped on a bicycle for code violations when he took off running. Deputies later caught up with the man who was carrying a bundle of clothes. Officials say the suspect punched a deputy and then dropped the clothes. At that time, a handgun fell to the ground.

Witnesses say deputies fired over a dozen shots at the suspect, whom the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says was armed. Some witnesses say the suspect was struck in the back. This was not confirmed.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured.

The department said, During the contact, a fight ensued between the suspect and deputies. The suspect produced a handgun and a deputy-involved “hit” shooting occurred. The suspect’s handgun was recovered.

A video shows the shooting but has no information on the lead up:

Shooting by police on 109th/Normandie in Los Angeles. Killed with 27 shots. And then they handcuffed him dead. pic.twitter.com/YG20VaqKTI — lovinglynn (@lovelylynn44) September 1, 2020

About 75 to 100 demonstrators are gathered near West 109th Place and Budlong Avenue in South L.A. where deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shot and killed a Black man earlier today https://t.co/xCnRQq1v6r pic.twitter.com/XQXpwWpR16 — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) September 1, 2020