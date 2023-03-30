Biden’s SPOX’s “Our Hearts Go Out to the Trans Community”

After the horrific murders in Nashville, there was no mourning or criticism of the killer from the Left, just calls to disarm Americans and words of sympathy for the trans community.

Watch this unbelievable comment by KJP, Biden’s spokesperson.

“It is shameful, it is disturbing, our hearts go out to the trans community, as they are under attack right now,” she said.

KJP: “Our hearts go out to the trans community, as they are under attack right now.” pic.twitter.com/lHvV3InFNf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 30, 2023

Protecting children from mutilating surgeries, powerful drugs, and indoctrination is not an attack. Right now, the only people under attack are Christians, Republicans, and Americans over a manufactured crisis of attacks on trans people in general.

No one wants to examine why the suicidal trans person Audrey Hale decided to take six innocent Christians with her. Why aren’t we looking into the medications she is on? Is she taking male hormones? Is that why we suddenly see a woman acting like a male mass killer?

Murderess Audrey knowingly planned the slaughter. She had it planned down to every detail. She didn’t go to her first target because the place was too secure. She knew exactly what she was doing. She is RESPONSIBLE!

Garland Won’t Call It a Hate Crime

Garland has no problem imprisoning people on the Right for non-crimes. If they walk through the Capitol with police approval, he’ll bankrupt and possibly imprison them. But a trans murderess who looked at three little children and shot them to death, well, Garland needs a motive. The police have already said the killer was bitter over having to attend a Christian school.

KENNEDY: “Do you plan on opening a hate crime investigation for the targeting of Christians?” AG GARLAND: “A motive hasn’t been identified…” pic.twitter.com/RB14fT3h2M — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 28, 2023

MORE RESPONSES FROM THE LEFT

There was a celebratory atmosphere at times.

Your story out of the gate is about trans feelings? Did ya see the poster circulating about “Trans day of vengeance”? We have dem leaders donning tshirts with tactical knives in support of transgender. Your take is despicable. We won’t be guilted into silence this time. pic.twitter.com/GQKDFrmOPA — Patty Girl MAGA REPUBLICAN 🇺🇸☘️ (@PerspicaciousXY) March 29, 2023

.@joss_berry, the press secretary for Arizona @GovernorHobbs (D), has resigned after posting a tweet suggesting shooting “transphobes.” The tweet was posted following the #Nashville Christian school mass shooting by a #trans shooter. https://t.co/BpEJgNnwaN — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 29, 2023

After the mass shooting at the Nashville Christian school by a #trans assailant, leftist trans porn model “Tiffany Starr” appears to call for more terrorist attacks. She uses the hashtag “TransTerrorism” along with an image of a game character showing off an arsenal of deadly… pic.twitter.com/AZsuna8qXc — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 30, 2023

A leftist academic at @WayneState University in Detroit has been suspended (with pay) after writing that it would be “more admirable” to murder “transphobic” speakers invited by conservative students than to try to shut them down. https://t.co/DBO7LEVuzt — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 30, 2023

Many militant trans activists have an obsession with ultra-violence, sexual violence, murder and suicide. https://t.co/IMecmzGzE2 pic.twitter.com/may2WHq85m — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 28, 2023

Related