Biden’s SPOX’s “Our Hearts Go Out to the Trans Community”

After the horrific murders in Nashville, there was no mourning or criticism of the killer from the Left, just calls to disarm Americans and words of sympathy for the trans community.

Watch this unbelievable comment by KJP, Biden’s spokesperson.

“It is shameful, it is disturbing, our hearts go out to the trans community, as they are under attack right now,” she said.

Protecting children from mutilating surgeries, powerful drugs, and indoctrination is not an attack. Right now, the only people under attack are Christians, Republicans, and Americans over a manufactured crisis of attacks on trans people in general.

No one wants to examine why the suicidal trans person Audrey Hale decided to take six innocent Christians with her. Why aren’t we looking into the medications she is on? Is she taking male hormones? Is that why we suddenly see a woman acting like a male mass killer?

Murderess Audrey knowingly planned the slaughter. She had it planned down to every detail. She didn’t go to her first target because the place was too secure. She knew exactly what she was doing. She is RESPONSIBLE!

Garland Won’t Call It a Hate Crime

Garland has no problem imprisoning people on the Right for non-crimes. If they walk through the Capitol with police approval, he’ll bankrupt and possibly imprison them. But a trans murderess who looked at three little children and shot them to death, well, Garland needs a motive. The police have already said the killer was bitter over having to attend a Christian school.

MORE RESPONSES FROM THE LEFT

There was a celebratory atmosphere at times.

 


Zigmont
Zigmont
34 minutes ago

The transgender shooting is old news in 3 2 1 , Trump has been INDICTED!!!!!!

Dave Poich
Dave Poich
1 hour ago

If the night of trans hate/violence is violent towards non trans supporters or Christians, then there should be a night of Christian and non trans supporters night of hate/violence towards the trans and their supporters night. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander. It’s time to stand up to the violence and turn the tables on these scumbag losers.

Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
1 hour ago

Most Americans it seems have lost the ability to think logically and use common sense. Just present a sad story and they want to make things right for the “oppressed.” The problem s the evil people take advantage, and the camel takes over the tent.
Soon, those who were once considered normal will have o place in US society and there will be no sorrow for them or support for them as a minority. People will just want them to go away and die quietly.

