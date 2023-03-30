NY Times Reports Donald Trump Indicted!

The New York Times reports a New York City grand jury hearing evidence in an investigation of the former president voted to indict Donald Trump. It’s New York City and they hate him.
They indicted him for allegedly paying hush money to a porn star. He became the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges.
Manhattan’s Soros district attorney elevated the campaign finance misdemeanor to a felony. The Left creates crimes when it’s to get a political opponent. When it is announced, prosecutors working for the Soros district attorney, Alvin Bragg, will have asked Trump to surrender and face arraignment.
Alan Dershowitz said “it is the most stretched case” he’s ever seen. It’s “very questionable constitutionally,” he said. “It’s the weakest case he has seen.”
“You don’t use creativity to indict someone,” he continued on Newsmax with Greta Van Susteren. “It’s the worst case of prosecutorial abuse I’ve seen.” They couldn’t find anything in the statute books, so they made up something to get him.
While the specific charges remain unknown, prosecutors have focused on a $130,000 payment to a porn actress who claimed to have had an affair with Trump. She also claimed she didn’t.
Michael Cohen, Trump’s fixer and a convicted liar at the time, made the payment during the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign.
The Trump Organization’s internal records identified reimbursements to Cohen as legal expenses.
Trump has consistently denied all wrongdoing and attacked Bragg, a far-left Democrat, accusing him of leading a politically motivated prosecution.
This will strongly affect the presidential race. Two more potential indictments are coming, one in Georgia and one from the federal government.
The Left is out to get Donald Trump and his followers. We don’t know the charges yet or what kind of evidence they presented, but it smells. It’s extremely weak, and it’s beyond the statute of limitations. It’s a political persecution.
What is NYC going to do when President Trump wins his Billion Dollar Law Suit for Malicious Prosecution? Democrats are desperate! They know that if President Trump is alive in 2024 he will win.
The walls are closing in on the Biden Crime Family. If the Biden Crime Family collapses so will the Clinton, Obama, and Soros Crime Families. What is going on behind the scenes that caused Democrats to make such a desperate move?
If the Russians take Ukraine, I expect China to take Taiwan. I don’t expect Biden to do anything about it and America will collapse. I never thought a Traitor could take down America in under 4 years, I always thought the Congress or the Courts would stop him!
I will be interesting to see how many Patriots there are in the Congress? I fear that there are only a handful of patriots in the Beltway. We should know in the next 72 hours!
Many of us have commented on his story. I think it is now time to hold back until we find out if there is an indictment and if there is, exactly what it is.
I am anxious to see how DeSantis washes his hands of this. He is obligated to block the arrest, since he condemned the prosecution effort. The law gives the governor the right to block if the prosecution if he determines it is unfair.
DeSantis is already in more trouble today since it has been disclosed that he let Disney set up agreements which thwart the state takeover of the board. DeSantis had a year to act but he waited until after the Disney board made long term decisions.
Alvin (Scum)Bragg knows he can’t win this case, but has secured his place in history. That really is a Scumbag move.