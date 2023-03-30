NY Times Reports Donald Trump Indicted!

The New York Times reports a New York City grand jury hearing evidence in an investigation of the former president voted to indict Donald Trump. It’s New York City and they hate him. They indicted him for allegedly paying hush money to a porn star. He became the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges.

Manhattan’s Soros district attorney elevated the campaign finance misdemeanor to a felony. The Left creates crimes when it’s to get a political opponent. When it is announced, prosecutors working for the Soros district attorney, Alvin Bragg, will have asked Trump to surrender and face arraignment. Alan Dershowitz said “it is the most stretched case” he’s ever seen. It’s “very questionable constitutionally,” he said. “It’s the weakest case he has seen.” “You don’t use creativity to indict someone,” he continued on Newsmax with Greta Van Susteren. “It’s the worst case of prosecutorial abuse I’ve seen.” They couldn’t find anything in the statute books, so they made up something to get him.

While the specific charges remain unknown, prosecutors have focused on a $130,000 payment to a porn actress who claimed to have had an affair with Trump. She also claimed she didn’t.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s fixer and a convicted liar at the time, made the payment during the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign. The Trump Organization’s internal records identified reimbursements to Cohen as legal expenses.

Trump has consistently denied all wrongdoing and attacked Bragg, a far-left Democrat, accusing him of leading a politically motivated prosecution. This will strongly affect the presidential race. Two more potential indictments are coming, one in Georgia and one from the federal government. The Left is out to get Donald Trump and his followers. We don’t know the charges yet or what kind of evidence they presented, but it smells. It’s extremely weak, and it’s beyond the statute of limitations. It’s a political persecution.

