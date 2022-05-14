Biden’s Stupid Twitter Poster

Very stupid people post for Joe Biden. We know Biden isn’t capable of posting, so whoever does isn’t a mental firecracker either. In the post below, he – his poster – claims “You want to bring down inflation? Let’s make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share.”

Taxing corporations more will increase inflation as they spread the costs around the middle class.

Since when did the corporations have anything to do with this? Democrats think we’re stupid and will fall for the new narrative. Corporations are gouging and not paying enough taxes as a reason for inflation.

Yeah, no.

Whoever the poster is, the person or persons is stupid, dumb, oblivious, deceitful.

The truth is Biden’s policies are causing inflation. He crushed US energy and he is the one approving the wild spending. We’re not sure what he is aware of given his mental condition but without knowing who exactly is running the country, we have to blame him.

That would literally do nothing to fight inflation. 🤡 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 14, 2022

